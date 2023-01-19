Major Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals OLED display, new camera and specs

We're just under two weeks away from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, in which the Korean tech giant will likely unveil the latest generation of Galaxy S smartphones - however, thanks to an onslaught of leaks, we may already know everything about the Galaxy S23.

A spec sheet for all models in the S23 series has leaked online, posted on Twitter by leaker billbil-kun (opens in new tab) (via The Verge (opens in new tab) ), which has revealed practically all the specs and features that we expect to see on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. This includes a powerful new camera, battery and charging upgrades, and further details on the devices' displays.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra looks like it will include Samsung's latest and greatest camera system, with a whopping 200-megapixel main shooter headlining the setup. This is joined by an additional 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom and finally, another 10-megapixel telephoto this time with a 10x optical zoom. While the standard S23 and S23 Plus won't include the top-of-the-range cameras seen on the S23 Ultra, they still include a triple camera arrangement comprised of a 50-megapixel main camera, as well as the 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom as found on the S23 Ultra.

Moving onto the displays, we've already seen plenty of leaks relating to the S23 range's screens, however, these new leaks certainly add fuel to the fire. Previous reports of the S23 Ultra sporting a 6.8-inch 1440p display at 120Hz are backed up here, as well as the S23 and S23 Plus receiving 6.1-inch and 6.6-displays respectively, running at 1080p and 120Hz. All three phones in the S23 series will retain the central hole punch style camera cutout as seen on the S22, S21 and S20; housing a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Previous spec leaks have also pointed towards Samsung ditching its Exenyos in-house chipset, and this leak backs that up too. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 makes an appearance once again, this time specified in French and German models of the S23, meaning European models are almost guaranteed to be using the flagship Qualcomm processor. Storage and RAM configurations look to be the following:

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus: 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB onboard storage.

Finally, Samsung appears to be sticking with the same battery capacities as last year, as well as the high-speed charging performance. The S23 Ultra will include a 5000 mAh, the S23 gets a 3900 mAh cell and the S23 Plus sits between them at 4700 mAh. Both the S23 Ultra and Plus will include 45-watt fast charging - however, Samsung will likely not include a fast charging adapter in the box, so you'll probably have to buy one separately. The regular S23 will not support 45-watt fast charging, instead topping out at 23-watts.

Samsung is set to officially announce these devices in just under two weeks, so stay tuned for our coverage. Despite the extensive leaks we've seen recently, we're still anticipating getting to spend some hands-on time with the device in the near future for a full review.

