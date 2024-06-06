Lumin P1 Mini brings high-end streaming powers and HDMI ARC in a compact design

High-end audio manufacturer Lumin has officially announced the arrival of its compact, versatile P1 Mini music streamer. The P1 Mini offers extensive streaming capabilities alongside DAC and preamplifier functionalities, with the Chinese maker promising engineering designed to deliver "an elite level of signal processing and versatility to the heart of every system."

The Lumin P1 Mini launched at this year's High End Munich, but the Mini is now set to go on sale in the UK and globally as Lumin looks to build on the success of its larger, more premium P1 model.

The P1 MIni offers wi-fi streaming, and you can connect to the internet via a wired network thanks to two provided ports: standard ethernet network and fibre network, the latter of which promises to provide isolation from unwanted noise. The Lumin covers all the streaming services you would expect: it is Roon Ready and hosts Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, FLAC Lossless Radio, TuneIn Radio, AirPlay 2 and even multi-room via Songcast.

The new streamer's dual ES9028PRO Sabre DACs allow maximum file support of up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD512 files. In terms of physical connections, the unit offers stereo line level, optical, coaxial, USB type B inputs, while analogue outputs include RCA line level and balanced XLR.

Perhaps most importantly, would-be consumers will be pleased to see that the Lumin P1 Mini comes with an HDMI ARC connection, meaning you can use it as the hub for music and a home cinema/TV system. It supports 4K video passthrough and 2.0 PCM audio as well as HDR and Dolby Vision and, thanks to ARC, negates the need for an AV receiver: just attach the HDMI source and the P1 Mini to your TV and your audio will go through your main speakers.

(Image credit: Lumin)

The compact unit features a bespoke new power supply and digital volume-control, a fully balanced analogue output stage, dual ES9028PRO Sabre DACs alongside dual crystal oscillators and Lumin’s FPGA clock distribution system – all of which combine for what the high-end brand promises will be "audiophile signal quality".

Controlling the new module can be managed either via the bespoke Lumin app or a provided acrylic and zinc remote control, both of which offer control over aspects such as playback settings, input selection, per-input volume memory and input-label customisation.

Lumin is usually associated with the higher echelons of the hi-fi market, but with the P1 Mini's price and compact design, the company seems to be taking steps to bring its high-quality streaming prowess to a wider audience. It's not by any means 'affordable', but it does point to a growing streaming market and the demand for more accessible high-quality streaming. Here's hoping, at least!

The new Lumin P1 Mini streamer is available in either natural or black anodised aluminium in June for £4195 (further prices pending).

