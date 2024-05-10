7 of the best stereo speakers at High End Munich 2024

If there is one time of year to circle on your hi-fi calendar, it’s May. That is the month when High End Munich tends to happen and all that is wonderful in the world of hi-fi comes together under one roof at the MOC Event Center.

Normally, there is no shortage of interesting product launches to attend and 2024 was no different. The show not only gives us an idea of the general trends that are happening in the industry but also of what might be coming through our test rooms in the next few months.

And there were a few new speakers that certainly caught the eye. Of course, many boasted eye-wateringly high price tags – this is the High End show after all – but there were others that we would consider within reach and that we’ll hopefully be reviewing over the next twelve months. Here are our highlights…

Burmester BX100

There always seems to be something new and shiny on the Burmester stand at High End Munic and the brand did not disappoint with its stunning-looking BX100 speakers. These four-way floorstanders boast a freestanding AMT tweeter whose silhouette looks like an ‘X’. The speakers cost €75,700 for the standard finishes and goes up to €80,000 if you opt for the special paint.

Canton Reference Alpha

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Canton’s new Reference Alpha range of high-end speakers showed plenty of sparkle thanks to its diamond-coated midrange membrane and tweeter. It consists of two striking looking floorstanders, the Reference Alpha 2 (€40,000) and its big brother, the Reference Alpha 1 €60,000).

Dali Rubikore

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Dali used Munich High End to launch another range of speakers that borrow on its tech-heavy, £70,000 flagship Kore floorstanders. Rubikore is its name and features five models ranging from the bookshelf Rubikore 2 up to the Floorstanding Rubikore 8. The Rubikore Cinema model even includes a rotatable hybrid tweeter so it can be positioned horizontally or vertically.

Dali’s new Rubikore speaker range packs flagship tech in five new models

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elac Debut 3.0

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It’s always exciting to see the successor to a What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, and that’s exactly what we found over on the Elac stand at High End Munich. A new Debut 3.0 range is on its way later this year, which includes a DB5.3 bookshelf speaker (price £tbc) which looks set to replace the Debut B5.2 which won a What Hi-fi? Award in 2023 for ‘Best standmount speaker under £300’. The range spans seven new models in total.

Elac updates its Award-winning Debut range with seven new speakers

Goldmund Asteria

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

High-end Swiss brand Goldmund was showcasing its high-end active speaker series, which consists of Asteria, Rhea and Theia models. We spent a few moments listening to Asteria, which is the entry-level model of the range and comes in a at a cool £89,000 / $95,000 (Excl. VAT). This speaker is powered by integrated versions of the company’s Telos amplifiers delivering 600 watts in total.

Goldmund's trio of high-end active speakers combine legendary looks with Herculean prices

Q Acoustics 3000c

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Six years is a long time to wait for anything but that’s exactly how long it’s taken Q Acosutics to launch the third generation of its affordable loudspeaker range. The 3000c series five models: three bookshelf/standmount models, one floorstander and a centre channel. Prices start at £329/$399. One key design highlight is the Continuous Curved Cone (C3) midrange/bass driver, which was first introduced in the step-up Q Acoustics 5000 series.

Q Acoustics 3000c is the entry-level speaker range we've been waiting six years for

Sonus Faber Sonetto G2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Italian maestro Sonus Faber launched its new Sonetto G2 range consists of seven models with two standmount speakers, three floorstanders, a centre channel and a wall-mounted speaker. The line-up features new driver technology derived from the flagship, £700k / $700k Suprema speaker system along with updated concrete base, reflect duct tech and a sleek new design.

Sonus Faber brings flagship driver technology to stylish Sonetto G2 speakers

MORE:

High End Munich 2024 news and highlights: Focal, Pro-Ject, Chord and more

Arcam takes the fight to Naim with two new all-in-one music streaming systems

Our pick of the best stereo speakers you can buy