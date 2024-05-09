Fyne's Special Production speakers promise class-leading technologies in a more affordable package

Fyne Audio is set to launch some rather nifty products at this year's High End Munich expo. Not only will the esteemed Scottish brand be giving an official global launch to its "revolutionary" SuperTrax tweeter alongside a dedicated new cable, but it will also be previewing a brand new speaker series in the shape of the rather sharp-looking Vintage Classic Gold SP floorstanders.

We'll kick off with the new floorstanders. Fyne will showcase its Vintage Classic Gold SP Series (SP stands for Special Production), designed to bridge the gap between the retro chic of the established Vintage Classic Series and the more boundary-pushing engineering in the high-end Vintage Series. According to Fyne, the proposed Classic Gold SP models will be nearer to the standard Classic range in terms of price, but much closer to the Vintage range when it comes to performance.

Boasting that eye-catching, retro look on which Fyne is building its aesthetic church, the Vintage Classic Gold SP retains the Classic series' rectangular cabinet shape while incorporating a high-density birch cabinet construction and bespoke IsoFlare drivers. Add to this an improved neodymium tweeter and a revised 360-degree porting system for "more refined and articulate bass", and this could be another winner from the Glasgow-based audio brand.

On to the SuperTrax tweeter. Billed by Fyne as a revolutionary design that strives to eliminate the narrowly focused directionality you'd normally associate with rival units, the SuperTrax strives for 360-degree omnidirectional dispersion. We witnessed the top-mounted tweeter during February's Bristol Hi-Fi Show, but it's at Munich where the drive unit will make its official global launch and, if you're not a fan of walnut finishes, Fyne is introducing a rather sleek and stylish piano black finish into the mix.

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

Pushing to move "beyond conventional forward-firing super tweeter design", Fyne's patented SuperTrax tech utilises a thin-ply carbon diaphragm (TPCD) driver firing vertically onto a diffuser cone which, in turn, transforms the driver's more focused output into something far more dispersed. This helps to deliver higher frequency sound that not only adds greater scope and scale to your music, but "aligns the loudspeaker's performance to the instruments that it is required to reproduce", ensuring "sound closer than ever to how the artist intended".

Finally, High End Munich will mark the launch of Fyne's SuperTrax SC1 cable. Made in Britain, the SC1 has been designed using high-purity copper ribbon conductors to reduce magnetic distortion and improve the resultant performance of the cable. The SC1 incorporates a ground wire which, when connected to an amplifier, provides a shield from radio frequency interference. The new cable has been cryogenically treated to lessen internal stresses and refine the crystal boundaries of the copper and solder joints, while a braided nylon sheath provides external protection.

The SuperTrax tweeter and SC1 cable are available now, while the Vintage Classic Gold SP will launch this autumn. Prices are as follows:

- SuperTrax Walnut: £2999 / €3499 / $3999 per pair

- SuperTrax Gloss Black: £2999 / €3499 / $3999 per pair

- SC1 Cable: £349 / €399 / $449 per pair

- Vintage Classic Gold SP Series: Prices TBC (between Vintage Classic and Vintage pricing)

