It looks as though the Samsung Galaxy S23 will launch on 1st February

CES is done and dusted for another year, which means all eyes turn to Samsung's next big smartphone launch. If this latest leak is correct, it seems Samsung will maintain its usual launch schedule for the Galaxy S23 and will announce the phone on 1st February.

The news comes from Samsung itself. Sources don't come much more reliable.

Breaking！Galaxy S23 series , February 1st! pic.twitter.com/ACKfp8hFLCJanuary 7, 2023 See more

The image above was posted on Samsung's Colombian site, according to 9to5Google (opens in new tab). The tagline? "Epic moments are approaching". Samsung's Unpacked event usually showcases the firm's latest Galaxy S smartphone range. Add to that the image, which shows what looks like the rear of a phone with three camera lenses, and you've got a very probable launch date of 1st February.

The image has since been pulled.

This Samsung Unpacked event would come almost exactly a year on from the launch of the Galaxy S22, which took place on 9th February 2022.

So far, fewer details of the S23 have leaked than its predecessors. Rumours say that the S23 Ultra will have a 200-megapixel camera, while the standard S23 and S23 Plus will make do with 50-megapixel shooters. We're also expecting all models to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (usually Samsung uses its own Exynos chips in its European and Asian models, reserving Qualcomm's chips for its US models).

We're sure we'll see plenty more leaks before 1st February, so stay tuned.

