Loewe launches We.See range of 4K TVs with Dolby Atmos and We.Hear line of Bluetooth speakers

Premium AV brand Loewe has announced that its affordable ‘We.By Loewe’ ranges of accessibly priced 4K TVs and Bluetooth speakers are now available to customers in the UK.

The German manufacturer, best known for its luxury TVs, has recently returned to the UK market after a hiatus and a change of management. By launching its We.By Loewe sub-brand, the company aims to appeal to younger customers with bright designs and lower price points.

Up first is the We.Hear range of portable Bluetooth speakers available in a choice of two sizes and four evocatively named colours: coral red, tropical aqua blue, muted storm grey and a calming cool grey.

Both the We.Hear 1 and the We.Hear 2 are cylindrical, measuring 22cm and 29cm tall respectively, with a tapered carry strap and an IPX 6 rating, meaning that the speakers are both dust and splashproof, ideal for outdoor use.

The smaller We.Hear 1 has a reported battery life of 12-14 hours and is priced at £99. Meanwhile, its big sibling the We.hear 2 should provide 15-17 hours of playback and costs £169.

(Image credit: Loewe)

Alongside We.Hear, Loewe has also launched We.See: a series of small to mid-sized TVs each featuring a slim backlit design and 4K resolution.

Available in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch screen sizes, each We.See model has a sleek bi-colour frame available in a choice of coral red, aqua blue and storm grey. The chassis also features a built-in front-facing 80 watt Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Bluetooth for streaming music and connecting headphones.

In addition to its design credentials, the We.See range promises Freeview Play and a host of video streaming services including Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime. There's HLG and HDR10 supported on all models and Dolby Vision support is also included on all bar the 32-inch model.

Loewe's We.See range is available now priced at £899 (We.See32); £1,199 (We.See 43); £1399 (We.See 50) and £1599 (We.See 55).

