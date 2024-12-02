Join me, What Hi-Fi?'s TV & AV Editor, as I live-post all of the best Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday has arrived, and many of the best Black Friday TV deals are still available. In fact, some models have now dropped in price even further.

This could be your last chance for a while to get a great deal on a great TV, though. I expect prices to rise after today before dropping back again between Christmas and New Year. If you want your new TV in place before the holiday season, now is the time to buy.

Of course, finding the best TV deal is no easy task. All of the major (and many of the minor) retailers are competing for your hard-earned cash, and prices are fluctuating on an hourly basis. The good news is that I'm tracking these prices so that you don't have to.

I've been reviewing TVs for over 17 years and covering Cyber Monday for almost as long, so I know which are the best TVs and which are the TV deals worth getting excited about.

Scroll down a bit and you'll find my current favourite UK TV deals and US TV deals, and towards the bottom of the page, you'll find the live updates section, where I'll be posting new deals as I find them, as well as some advice on the TVs and deals to avoid. Buckle up and let's find some awesome TV deals!

Best UK Black Friday TV Deals

TCL 32SF540K Fire TV was £179 now £128 at Amazon (save £51)

At this size and price, you're not going to get a flagship performance, but what you do get with the TCL SF540K is surprisingly solid and balanced Full HD picture quality and the very smart Fire TV platform, which features every streaming app that most people will ever need. The sound is weak, but that's unfortunately par for the course at this level.

Read the full TCL 32SF540K review

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner LG OLED42C4 2024 OLED TV was £1399 now £888 at Amazon (save £511)

The 42-inch C4 is simply the best TV available at this size, with stunning contrast, perfect blacks and a flawless gaming feature set. It's not a huge upgrade on the C3, but right now it's not much more expensive, either.

Read the full LG OLED42C4 review

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner LG OLED48B4 2024 OLED TV was £899 now £755 at Amazon (save £144)

We haven't fully tested the B4, which is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but we have seen it in action at a launch event and it looked good. Expect a less-bright and less-sharp version of the C4 and you should be very happy. It even supports 4K/120Hz gaming in a first for the B series.

Five stars Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches was £650 now £380 at Amazon (save £270)

At full price, this is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an absolute bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly balanced and cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.

Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review

FIVE STARS Samsung QE55Q80D 2024 QLED TV was £1399 now £699 at Amazon (save £700)

Samsung's Q80D is a mid-range TV done right. It lacks the Mini LED tech of its more expensive siblings, but it's still bright, vibrant, sharp and punchy. It also sounds good for a TV, and it has great gaming features, most notably four HDMI 2.1 sockets that all support 4K/120Hz.

Sony XR-65A80L 2023 OLED TV was £2999 now £1394 at Amazon (save £1095)

One of the biggest surprises of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a performance that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It's still an expensive TV, even with this discount, but if it's a brand-new TV you want, this is a great choice.

LG OLED77C3 2023 OLED TV £3999 £1899 at Amazon (save £2100)

While it's not a huge upgrade on the C2, the LG C3 is now available for more or less the same money as its predecessor, making it the better TV to buy. It's a great all-round performer and a peerless gaming TV, and 77 inches is truly cinematic. Budget for a dedicated audio system, though, as the C3 sounds pretty weak.

FIVE STARS Five stars TCL 85C805K was £1799 now £1269 at Amazon (save £530)

If you want to go really big but on a modest budget, the 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has very good gaming specs. As we said in our review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".

Read the full TCL 85C805K review

Best US Black Friday TV Deals

LG OLED42C4 was $1499 now $896.99 at Crutchfield (save $603) The LG C4 is one of the only new 42-inch new OLED TVs to arrive this year, especially with stocks of the older C3 now drying up. Thankfully we've already seen some healthy discounts on it, which is great news for those short on space as it shares the same core-DNA as its five-star 48-inch sibling, making it a particularly great option for gamers.

LG OLED48C4 $1499 now $996 at Amazon (save $504)

We haven't had the 48-inch C4 in for testing yet, but based on our experience with the larger 65-inch model, we're happy to recommend it, and many times over at this price! It's a quite frankly ridiculous discount for a current-gen TV, and particularly one that is this good.

Read the full LG C4 (48-inch) review

LG OLED55C4 was $1800, now $1196 at Walmart (save $604)

Though the LG C4 is now out, the C3 is currently a lot cheaper thanks to a sea of discounts across all its sizes. This is especially true for the 55-inch model. If you want a great all round performer then this is a fantastic option at a great price. Read our LG C4 review

LG OLED65C4 $2700 now $1496 at Amazon (save $1204)

Though its specifications make it look like a modest upgrade on the older C3, when we reviewed it we found the C4 is one of the best OLEDs you'll find at its price. Take this discount into consideration though, and it's even better value, making it a great option for any buyer looking for a great all rounder.

Read the full LG C4 review

Samsung QN65S95C was $3099, now $1897.99 at Walmart (save $1201)

The Samsung S95C is the company's previous flagship OLED TV, however, this deal shows that its worth looking into older models as the savings are often greater and offer better value. Read our Samsung S95D review

Sony XR-77A80L was $3300, now $2498 at Crutchfield (save $802)

Good 77-inch TVs are always expensive, but if you fancy grabbing our current Product of the Year winner this Sony A80L deal is the best we've spotted. For your money you'll get a giant OLED that will please even the fussiest of cinema buffs for years to come. Read our Sony A80L review