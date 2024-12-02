Join me, What Hi-Fi?'s TV & AV Editor, as I live-post all of the best Cyber Monday TV deals
From cheap LCD models to premium OLEDs and massive Mini LED sets, I'm finding amazing Cyber Monday TV deals.
Cyber Monday has arrived, and many of the best Black Friday TV deals are still available. In fact, some models have now dropped in price even further.
This could be your last chance for a while to get a great deal on a great TV, though. I expect prices to rise after today before dropping back again between Christmas and New Year. If you want your new TV in place before the holiday season, now is the time to buy.
Of course, finding the best TV deal is no easy task. All of the major (and many of the minor) retailers are competing for your hard-earned cash, and prices are fluctuating on an hourly basis. The good news is that I'm tracking these prices so that you don't have to.
I've been reviewing TVs for over 17 years and covering Cyber Monday for almost as long, so I know which are the best TVs and which are the TV deals worth getting excited about.
Scroll down a bit and you'll find my current favourite UK TV deals and US TV deals, and towards the bottom of the page, you'll find the live updates section, where I'll be posting new deals as I find them, as well as some advice on the TVs and deals to avoid. Buckle up and let's find some awesome TV deals!
Best UK Black Friday TV Deals
TCL 32SF540K Fire TV was £179 now £128 at Amazon (save £51)
Lowest-ever price: £127
At this size and price, you're not going to get a flagship performance, but what you do get with the TCL SF540K is surprisingly solid and balanced Full HD picture quality and the very smart Fire TV platform, which features every streaming app that most people will ever need. The sound is weak, but that's unfortunately par for the course at this level.
Read the full TCL 32SF540K review
LG OLED42C4 2024 OLED TV was £1399 now £888 at Amazon (save £511)
Lowest-ever price: £869
The 42-inch C4 is simply the best TV available at this size, with stunning contrast, perfect blacks and a flawless gaming feature set. It's not a huge upgrade on the C3, but right now it's not much more expensive, either.
Read the full LG OLED42C4 review
LG OLED48B4 2024 OLED TV was £899 now £755 at Amazon (save £144)
Lowest-ever price: £755
We haven't fully tested the B4, which is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but we have seen it in action at a launch event and it looked good. Expect a less-bright and less-sharp version of the C4 and you should be very happy. It even supports 4K/120Hz gaming in a first for the B series.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches was £650 now £380 at Amazon (save £270)
Lowest-ever price: £380
At full price, this is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an absolute bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly balanced and cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.
Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review
Samsung QE55Q80D 2024 QLED TV was £1399 now £699 at Amazon (save £700)
Lowest-ever price: £689
Samsung's Q80D is a mid-range TV done right. It lacks the Mini LED tech of its more expensive siblings, but it's still bright, vibrant, sharp and punchy. It also sounds good for a TV, and it has great gaming features, most notably four HDMI 2.1 sockets that all support 4K/120Hz.
Sony XR-65A80L 2023 OLED TV was £2999 now £1394 at Amazon (save £1095)
Lowest-ever price: £1549
One of the biggest surprises of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a performance that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It's still an expensive TV, even with this discount, but if it's a brand-new TV you want, this is a great choice.
LG OLED77C3 2023 OLED TV £3999 £1899 at Amazon (save £2100)
Lowest-ever price: £1899
While it's not a huge upgrade on the C2, the LG C3 is now available for more or less the same money as its predecessor, making it the better TV to buy. It's a great all-round performer and a peerless gaming TV, and 77 inches is truly cinematic. Budget for a dedicated audio system, though, as the C3 sounds pretty weak.
TCL 85C805K was £1799 now £1269 at Amazon (save £530)
Lowest-ever price: £1269
If you want to go really big but on a modest budget, the 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has very good gaming specs. As we said in our review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".
Read the full TCL 85C805K review
Best US Black Friday TV Deals
LG OLED42C4 was $1499 now $896.99 at Crutchfield (save $603)
The LG C4 is one of the only new 42-inch new OLED TVs to arrive this year, especially with stocks of the older C3 now drying up. Thankfully we've already seen some healthy discounts on it, which is great news for those short on space as it shares the same core-DNA as its five-star 48-inch sibling, making it a particularly great option for gamers.
LG OLED48C4 $1499 now $996 at Amazon (save $504)
We haven't had the 48-inch C4 in for testing yet, but based on our experience with the larger 65-inch model, we're happy to recommend it, and many times over at this price! It's a quite frankly ridiculous discount for a current-gen TV, and particularly one that is this good.
Read the full LG C4 (48-inch) review
LG OLED55C4 was $1800, now $1196 at Walmart (save $604)
Though the LG C4 is now out, the C3 is currently a lot cheaper thanks to a sea of discounts across all its sizes. This is especially true for the 55-inch model. If you want a great all round performer then this is a fantastic option at a great price.
Read our LG C4 review
LG OLED65C4 $2700 now $1496 at Amazon (save $1204)
Though its specifications make it look like a modest upgrade on the older C3, when we reviewed it we found the C4 is one of the best OLEDs you'll find at its price. Take this discount into consideration though, and it's even better value, making it a great option for any buyer looking for a great all rounder.
Read the full LG C4 review
Samsung QN65S95C was $3099, now $1897.99 at Walmart (save $1201)
The Samsung S95C is the company's previous flagship OLED TV, however, this deal shows that its worth looking into older models as the savings are often greater and offer better value.
Read our Samsung S95D review
Sony XR-77A80L was $3300, now $2498 at Crutchfield (save $802)
Good 77-inch TVs are always expensive, but if you fancy grabbing our current Product of the Year winner this Sony A80L deal is the best we've spotted. For your money you'll get a giant OLED that will please even the fussiest of cinema buffs for years to come.
Read our Sony A80L review
LG OLED77C3 was $2299 now $1899 at Best Buy (save $400)
The discount's not quite as impressive as the above saving on the Sony A80L, but this C3 deal's not to be sniffed at, particularly if you're a gamer. Featuring four, rather than the Sony's two HDMI 2.1 ports, if you have a Dolby Atmos audio system and multiple current generation games consoles, this is the deal for you.
Read our LG C3 review
New price drop on the 42-inch LG C4
Cyber Monday has delivered again! The ever-popular 42-inch LG C4 has just had an extra little price drop and is now available for £877 at Marks Electrical.
LG OLED42C4 2024 OLED TV was £1399 now £877 at Marks Electrical (save £522)
Lowest-ever price: £869
The 42-inch C4 is simply the best TV available at this size, with stunning contrast, perfect blacks and a flawless gaming feature set. It's not a huge upgrade on the C3, but right now it's not much more expensive, either.
Read the full LG OLED42C4 review
Looking for a very cheap 65-inch TV? This TCL deal is still live
There are plenty of cheap TVs around but most of those wouldn't be worth having even if they were free – at least not if you care about picture quality. The TCL P755K bucks that trend. While it's obviously not up there with the OLEDs and super-premium Mini LED models of this world, it puts in a very balanced and likeable performance for a very low price, to the extent that we awarded it four stars in our review.
And now it's even cheaper than it was then: just £389 at Marks Electrical.
TCL 65P755K 2024 LCD TV was £468 now £389 at Marks Electrical (save £79)
Lowest-ever price: £410
While the performance of the TCL P755K won't set the world alight, it's surprisingly capable and balanced for the incredibly low price. It also supports every flavour of HDR and is surprisingly good for gaming.
The Sony A80L absolutely smashed the LG C3 last year and romped to victory in our Awards. It's still a great TV now and, as of this morning, it's available for just £1394 at Amazon.
That's a new overnight price drop of £155 and comfortably the lowest price this OLED TV has ever hit. This has the whiff of a deal that could change at any moment, so be quick if you want it.
Sony XR-65A80L 2023 OLED TV was £2999 now £1394 at Amazon (save £1095)
Lowest-ever price: £1549
One of the biggest surprises of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a performance that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It's still an expensive TV, even with this discount, but if it's a brand-new TV you want, this is a great choice.
Happy Cyber Monday, folks!
Black Friday is well and truly in the rearview mirror but many of the best TVs are still available for their lowest-ever prices for Cyber Monday. And, in fact, some deals are getting even better. First up, a huge new discount on last year's TV Product of the Year...