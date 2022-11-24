Live
Black Friday earbuds and headphones deals live blog: best prices on Bose, Sony, AirPods and more
Our pick of the best pairs at the best prices
Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals aren't in short supply this week. Far from it. There are serious savings to be had on the most popular pairs on the planet, not to mention handfuls of discounts on five-star and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning models – some of which are reaching their lowest-ever prices.
To save you from spending hours scouring the UK retailers for the best Black Friday earbuds and headphones deals yourself, we are doing that for you, picking out the best discounts on the best pairs, from morning to night time, right up to Cyber Monday. There should be something for everyone on here, no matter your preference and budget...
Today's best Black Friday headphones and earbuds deals
- Sennheiser HD 250BT headphones £38 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)
- Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones £250 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones £249 at Amazon (save £81) (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Max headphones £443 at Amazon (save £106) (opens in new tab)
- AKG Y500 Wireless headphones £65 at Amazon (save £64) (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods 2 (2019) earbuds £119 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)
- Sony WF-C500 earbuds £49 at Amazon (save £41) (opens in new tab)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £134 at Amazon (save £116) (opens in new tab)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds £159 at Amazon (save £91) (opens in new tab)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 £179 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)
Bose QuietComfort SE
was £239.95 now £189.95 at Amazon (save £50)
Who says you need to spend big bucks to get a pair of Bose wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones? While the most premium Bose 700 and Bose QuietComfort 45 are still around £250 even with Black Friday discounts, there is a more affordable option that can get you Bose sound and features for under £200: the Bose QuietComfort SE for £190 at John Lewis (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab) and Currys (opens in new tab).
If you're sitting there thinking "these look familiar", that's because they look almost identical to the QuietComfort 45 (and the QC35 II that came before them). They share many of their QC45's features too. In fact, Bose claims the SE have the same class-leading specs as their siblings, including brilliant noise cancellation.
While we haven't tested the QC SE, the main difference that we can spot is that the SE come with a soft fabric travel case instead of the sturdier hard shell case of the QC45. They also appear to feature always-on ANC, meaning you can only switch between the noise cancelling being on, or on "aware mode" (Bose's transparency mode).
These cut-price QuietComforts look sleek and stylish, adopting the QC45 stylish exterior in an all-black colourway. You'll find all of the best QC45 features here including brilliant active noise cancelling and a claimed 24-hour battery life. Also available at John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Currys (opens in new tab).
Sony WF-C500 earbuds
was £90 now £49 at Amazon (save £41) (opens in new tab)
If you want straight-up good-sounding wireless earbuds without fancier features like active noise cancellation, and your budget is under £100, look no further. We have just awarded these Sonys a What Hi-Fi? Best Buy Award as our favourite budget wireless earbuds. They already represented the pinnacle of great value, and that was before their Black Friday price drop.
Now just £49 at Amazon, John Lewis (opens in new tab), Box (opens in new tab) and Argos (opens in new tab) – and in some colourful finishes in addition to black and white, too – the WF-C500 prove just how far true wireless earbud technology has come, and how accessible they are today too.
