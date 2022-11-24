Black Friday earbuds and headphones deals live blog: best prices on Bose, Sony, AirPods and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose QuietComfort SE was £239.95 now £189.95 at Amazon (save £50)

Who says you need to spend big bucks to get a pair of Bose wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones? While the most premium Bose 700 and Bose QuietComfort 45 are still around £250 even with Black Friday discounts, there is a more affordable option that can get you Bose sound and features for under £200: the Bose QuietComfort SE for £190 at John Lewis (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab) and Currys (opens in new tab).

If you're sitting there thinking "these look familiar", that's because they look almost identical to the QuietComfort 45 (and the QC35 II that came before them). They share many of their QC45's features too. In fact, Bose claims the SE have the same class-leading specs as their siblings, including brilliant noise cancellation.

While we haven't tested the QC SE, the main difference that we can spot is that the SE come with a soft fabric travel case instead of the sturdier hard shell case of the QC45. They also appear to feature always-on ANC, meaning you can only switch between the noise cancelling being on, or on "aware mode" (Bose's transparency mode).