Linn has announced a new music player, the Kilmax DS, which according to the company, is the first product to feature the Katalyst digital-to-analogue platform.

The player features a new "ultra-low distortion" output driver, making it less susceptible to noise and degradation, as well as independent power supplies to avoid interference and also lower distortion.

Linn has also made changes to the Kilmax's data optimisation stage, with a focus on minimising errors at the start of the process. There's also an improved reference level "completely isolated from noise", and a better master clock.

The Klimax DS and DSM are available in black or silver finishes, priced £15,800 and £18,900 respectively. Current owners can also upgrade their existing players to the DS for £3850 or the DSM for £4200.

