Grab a 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV for under $2,000 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a price drop to pick up a C3, now's your time. The 65-inch C3 OLED is now on sale at Amazon for just $1,997.

In our review of the C3, we gave this TV four-stars and loved its overall impressive image quality, excellent gaming performance, and user-friendly design. If you want a great all-around television, give this Amazon deal a look.

65-inch LG C3 OLED TV Amazon sale

LG C3 OLED was $2600 , now $1997 (save $603)

This LG TV offers up some impressive image quality, absolutely superb gaming performance, and a user-friendly interface, too. At over $600 off, it's hard to say no to this four-star OLED TV from LG.

LG OLEDs have impressed us for quite some time, especially the C Series, and the C3 is no different. This four-star TV is excellent for gamers and offers a balanced, authentic picture, but as it's a 2023 model it can be a little expensive, which is why this Amazon deal is worth a look.

In terms of its core specs, you're getting a 4K OLED panel with HDR by way of HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision alongside HDMI eARC support, four HDMI inputs, and a webOS 23 operating system that will let you stream anything you'd like.

For gamers, you're getting 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, and HGiG. This makes the C3 the perfect TV to connect to a next-gen console like a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Whether you play games all the time or just occasionally, the C3 is simply an excellent display for gaming.

Altogether, if you're in the market for a new TV, there aren't any major issues with the C3, and on sale, it can be tough to pass these sets up.

