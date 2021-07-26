LG Tone Free FP9 and FP8 wireless earbuds introduce spatial audio by Meridian Audio

LG is expanding its Tone Free range of self-cleaning true wireless earbuds with the introduction of the Tone Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds.

As with the LG ToneFree HBS-FN7 we recently awarded four stars to, the new additions to the line-up boast a unique charging case that uses UV light to keep the ear tips clean from bacteria and reduce the chance of inner ear infections. LG says the UV-C LED built into the cases is tested to reduce bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh by 99.9 per cent in just five minutes.

Their impressive spec sheets go on to include active noise cancellation, IPX4-rated waterproofing and 24 hours total battery time (10 hours in the buds, 14 from the case) with quick charging (five minutes provides one hour of listening).

But perhaps the most interesting new feature is Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio, a company that has worked with LG to help tune its audio products for years. It’s designed to create a more enveloping and immersive soundstage so that music sounds like it's coming from all directions. It works alongside 3D Sound Stage, which expands the soundstage and upmixes music to create a similar effect.

(Image credit: LG)

LG has tweaked its design to make the earbud stem 4.4 millimeters shorter than on previous models. There are now more (three) microphones in each earbud for an improved calling experience. To help make clear calls in noisy environments, a new Whispering Mode has been designed, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone.

LG's TONE Free app also opens the doors to an equalizer, Ambient Sound mode, touch control customisation, and the Find My Earbuds feature.

The new LG Tone Free FP models will be available starting this month (price tbc) in Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Haze Gold finishes.

