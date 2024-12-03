LG C4 OLED TV boasts its best ever price, but not for much longer

While we sigh a relief that the craziness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is over, there's still deals to be done. For those looking to grab a new LG C4 OLED TV, there's some rather excellent news we have to share.

The 42-inch LG C4 is still at its best price ever, but surely not for much longer. It's called Cyber Week (yes, another term to remember) and that means you can pick up this stellar TV for just £877 at Marks Electrical. That's an over £500 saving and quite frankly it's a price slash we can't believe is still available. You can also get the LG C4 for £888 at Amazon, though that's a little more expensive.

With a deal like this, aside from needing to act fast from the time crunch of the deals season, stocks are in fact drying up. At the time of publishing, there was only seven left in stock on Amazon. It's no surprise given the hefty discount on offer for one of 2024's best OLED TVs. So, we'd recommend acting quickly.

When we took the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV to our dedicating viewing rooms for a full review, we couldn't help but give it a five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award for 2024. We call this one, "the king of small OLED TVs' and we'll tell you why.

Highlights of this impressive set include picture quality we confirmed was the best 42-inch OLED we've tested, plus excellent gaming specifications, and solid motion handling. And that's why in our review, we stated:

“The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV money can buy right now. Though its audio isn't the best, it delivers a wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals.

Picture-wise, the only minor downside is that it’s not quite as much of a night-and-day improvement on its predecessor as its larger C4 siblings. Colours aren’t quite as warm, and dark scenes feel slightly flat on occasion.

But even with that small caveat, trust us when we say that you won’t find a better small OLED for the same price – just remember to budget for a soundbar as well if you want the best experience possible."

You'll notice we talk about the LG C4's price being impressive. Well, with over £500 off the price we originally tested at, surely that tells you that this deal is incredibly good value for money. But, as we mentioned before, you'll need to hurry while stocks last.

