Lenco's affordable USB turntable is here to get your DJ career off the ground

Lenco wants to get your DJ career spinning with its affordable new turntable. The L-3810 direct drive turntable is conceived as being "ideal for vinyl enthusiasts and budding DJs", and at just £279 / $499 / AU$499, it might be perfect as an entry point into spinning and mixing your favourite records in Ibiza (or possibly your parent's basement).

The new spinner is fitted with Audio-Technica's 3600 cartridge to produce what Lenco hopes will be a "warm and rich sound reproduction" that doesn't skimp on the details. Elsewhere, Lenco promises high-quality components in its design, features pitch control, anti-skating tech, a mechanical arm lift and a removable headshell. The platter is constructed from aluminium, while a removable dust cover keeps your player free from, well, dust.

The L-3810 has been designed to meld nostalgia with modernity, letting you record your vinyl records to a laptop or computer via its USB port. You can listen to your recorded vinyl on a PC, Mac, your smartphone or even a digital audio player, similar to what you'd find with the Sony PS-HX500, Audio-Technica AT-LP5x or the Lenco L-85 USB turntables.

(Image credit: Lenco )

Lenco's affordable new deck supports 33⅓ and 45 RPM playback speeds. It also comes equipped with a built-in switchable phono preamp, giving you the option of how you want to connect your turntable to your audio system. You can hook up the turntable directly to the line input of your amplifier or active speakers, or else connect it to your standalone phono preamp if you've already got one.

Lenco unveiled a trio of new turntables at IFA 2023 last year, and the European brand doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon with its focus on affordable, easy-to-use and budget-friendly turntables.

The Lenco L-3810 direct drive turntable is available from March in grey and white finishes, priced at £279 / €329 / $499 / AU$499.

MORE:

Best record players: best turntables for every budget

We've built a discreet vinyl and streaming system that includes a 4K OLED TV

How to get the best sound from your turntable