The 4G, Android-powered handset is available exclusively through Kogan's website, with the company seemingly confident in its abilities – claiming to offer "the features and feel" of models that cost at least twice as much as the Agora.

Kogan has partnered with BenQ to create the Agora, which boasts Android 4.4 KitKat, a 5in HD display, "full day battery life" and a quad core processor, while also coming with the all-important ability to hook up to 4G networks.

Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack, built-in FM radio and 8MP rear-facing and 1.3MP front-facing cameras. It weighs 135g, is 8.5mm thick and offers USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.0 connections too.

Ruslan Kogan, the company's CEO and founder, said: "I applaud companies like Google releasing devices such as the Nexus 5, which at about £300 is priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S5 or Apple's iPhone.

"But all these phones are still too expensive for many people. We're releasing a quality device that smashes the competition on the price, yet packs all the features consumers expect from a high end smartphone."

The Agora 4G smartphone is the latest Kogan product the promise high performance for a low cost, with the company having also entered the TV and tablet markets as well.

