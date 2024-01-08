JBL's PartyBox speakers keep the party going with AI-optimised sound and dynamic lighting

JBL has had quite the start to 2024, revealing a host of new portable Bluetooth speakers at this year's CES 2024 showcase as well as some rather exciting announcements regarding the implementation of new Bluetooth technology Auracast into its new wireless earbuds. That's just the tip of the iceberg, though, with the American brand treating us to the next generation of its party speaker line-up with the new JBL PartyBox Club 120 and the JBL PartyBox Stage 320.

The hefty PartyBox Club 120 promises to offer JBL's signature sound, with plenty of power and a deep, rich bass, made all the more exciting thanks to the speakers' on-unit dynamic lightning. It's also got up to 12 hours of playtime, and you can easily swap the battery out to significantly boost playtime. Better yet, the Club 120 comes with two mic inputs and one guitar input for directly plugging in instruments and is compatible with the JBL app from which things like EQ and pairing can be adjusted.

If you're not a fan of Club line, maybe the Stage will suit you more. Designed to be a portable yet substantial speaker solution for parties and events, the more expensive PartyBox Stage 320 comes equipped with a telescopic handle and is set on wheels so that you can easily transport it from one floor-filling event to the next.

The transportable speaker is fitted with two "high-sensitivity" woofers alongside dual tweeters which JBL assures us will offer "all the details of (your) favourite tracks, even at the loudest volumes". It lasts longer than the PartyBox Club above, with up to 18 hours of playtime which can be doubled by replacing the swappable battery, while FastCharge capabilities offer two hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge boost.

Alongside the PartyBox Stage, JBL has also announced the arrival of the more expensive PartyBox Club 120. (Image credit: JBL )

As well as swappable batteries, on-unit light displays and room-filling sound, both new PartyBox models feature industry-leading AI Sound Boost technology from Harmon which "analyses audio in real time... to optimise the acoustic output level, leading to more powerful and less distorted sound."

Better yet, you can connect either PartyBox speaker with other JBL Auracast-enabled PartyBox and portable speakers (like the new Xtreme 4) to create truly room-filling, possibly even building-filling audio. Both models are also compatible with the new JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic, the brand's (also new) plug-in-and-play microphone which comes with 20 hours of playtime and a rechargeable battery.

The new additions to the PartyBox lineup will be available in April 2024. The PartyBox Stage 120 will cost £350 / €400, while the PartyBox Club 320 will cost £550 / €600. A pair of JBL PartyBox Wireless Mics will retail at £120 / €130 (further prices pending).

