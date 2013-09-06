JBL has unveiled a five-strong range of new headphones at IFA 2013 under its Synchros brand. There are two in-ear models, the S100 and S200, two over-ear designs, the S700 and S500, and an on-ear model, the S300.

Prices are £69 for the S100, £109 for the S200, while the S300, S500 and S700 are £169, £259 and £299 respectively. They're available in black or white.

The JBL Synchros S700 powered, over-ear stereo headphones are the flagship model of the range. They are made from die-cast aluminium, woven fabric and steel and are fitted with leather ear cushions. Additional technical features include:

• JBL professional audio sound with JBL PureBass performance in passive or powered mode

• Premium 5cm drivers

• JBL LiveStage signal processing technology for "a more realistic sound experience"

• Built-in, rechargeable Li-ion battery powers JBL LiveStage technology for 28 hours

• Detachable cable design with iOS three-button remote/microphone cable and universal three-button remote/microphone cable included

• Available in Onyx and Glacier, with carrying case

The JBL Synchros S500s have the same spec, but are powered by two AAA batteries, rather than the rechargeable battery in the S700, and can deliver 20 hours of powered playback when JBL LiveStage is switched on.

If you prefer on-ear to over-ear headphones, the JBL Synchros S300s fit the bill. With a steel headband and leather ear cushions they're designed to be comfortable for use with portable devices while you're out and about. They have 4cm drivers and are foldable so they fit easily in a bag.

As for in-ears, the JBL Synchros S200s are ultra-light, have die-cast aluminium earpieces with metal accents, angled ear tips for extra comfort and 1cm drivers. They're available in Onyx and Glacier, with either an Apple three-button remote cable or universal three-button remote cable for non-Apple devices.

Finally, the JBL Synchros S100 have the same ultra-light, die-cast aluminium construction as the S200s, but are fitted with 9mm drivers.

The S100 and S200 models are available this month, while the others will go on sale in November.

By Andy Clough

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+