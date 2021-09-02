JBL Quantum 350 gaming headset promises sonic immersion for PC and console

Wireless and Discord-certified

JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headset
(Image credit: JBL)

JBL has everything from the quietest of footsteps to the loudest of laser blasts in mind with the launch of the JBL Quantum 350 wireless gaming headset. The headgear, suitable for both PC and console, was unveiled at the company's EXPLORE event today.

JBL's QuantumSOUND Signature and JBL QuantumSURROUND are the signal processing techs designed to keep you in the centre of the action. The detachable, directional boom mic is specifically tuned to pick up voice frequencies.

The JBL Quantum 350 features 40mm drivers, lightweight memory foam ear cushions and a lossless 2.4GHz wireless connection through a USB dongle. Battery life runs to 22 hours and you can get a one-hour extension to that with a five-minute speed charge. You can also charge while you play, so there's never any need to be completely out of juice.

The headband is made to be light and durable and is finished with a polyurethane artificial leather. They're Discord-certified for your game chat needs and they work with both Skype and TeamSpeak.

Sound like something you need? The JBL Quantum 350 will be available this month for £90.

