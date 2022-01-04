JBL Live Pro 2 wireless earbuds go big on battery life and call quality

The tech news is coming out of CES 2022 thick and fast and JBL is the latest brand to showcase its wares for the year ahead. We've already covered the launch of its Quantum TWS gaming earbuds, but the wraps have also been taken off another pair of wireless earbuds, the JBL Live Pro 2.

On paper, these AirPods alternatives are packed with tech and features. Their True Adaptive Noise Cancelling tech includes a smart ambient feature that allows you to tweak the amount of ambient noise the earbuds allow in.

Battery life comes in at a very decent 40 hours, which is split into 10 hours from the buds with three extra charges provided by the wireless charging case.

The earbuds feature touch controls and use 11mm drivers and a closed 'stick' design complete with oval tubes. JBL claims this makes for better noise-cancelling and improved call quality. Speaking of which, JBL's managed to cram in no fewer than six microphones to help isolate noise and wind and keep voices sounding as clear as possible.

Wrapping things up, the JBL Live Pro 2 are also IPX5 waterproof and splashproof and support a range of virtual assistants through the accompanying headphone app.

Tempted? The JBL Live Pro 2 will be available in either black, white or blue and are set to go on sale in Spring 2022 for £129.99 / €179.99 (about AU$250).

