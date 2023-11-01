JBL Charge 5's early Black Friday deal sees lowest price yet across all colours

The brilliant JBL Charge 5 has been a firm fixture in our best Bluetooth speakers list for some time now, and it's just won yet another What Hi-Fi? Award this year. Best of all? You can currently find it for much cheaper than its original RRP in the early Black Friday sales right now.

That's right, the giant November sales event has started early and you'll find the JBL Charge 5 at its lowest price yet of just £139 at Amazon UK and at Currys, and unlike previous deals, this lowest-ever deal price is available across all colours. That means you can get the standard black, the bright red or camo-patterned all at an excellent discount - the choice is yours.

We originally tested the JBL Charge 5 at £160 and while the price has hovered below that in the last year, we've not seen it dip below the £140 mark, and certainly not with such consistency across all colours available in stock. It's worth noting that both Amazon is listing the original RRP much higher (at £180, to highlight a bigger discount percentage) but rest assured this genuinely is the lowest price we've seen the Charge 5 at yet.

This deal price might drop the closer we get to Black Friday itself, but if you have your heart set on a specific colourway and want to bag a great deal, you might want to take advantage now.

Best JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL has a long and illustrious history of producing quality Bluetooth speakers. There's a reason its Charge model is now in its fifth generation – it's proved a very popular speaker!

It's hardly surprising. While at about the same size and weight as a bottle of wine, it's far from the smallest portable speaker around, but does offer plenty for the discerning listener on the go.

It's water- and dust-proof, has a rugged, rubberised body, and comes in eight different colours. And as the name suggests, it's built for charging – plug it into your phone or tablet, and it'll juice it up, thanks to its gargantuan 7500mAh battery. That also gives it a very healthy 20 hours of playback on a single charge, which is more than enough for a day – or even weekend – away.

PartyBoost lets you sync it with up to 100 other JBL speakers (though only certain models) to create the ultimate outdoors party. You connect using the JBL Portable app on your mobile device.

Whether you want to put it through its paces in the harshest of environments, or just want an outdoor speaker that can charge up your mobile, the Charge 5 is a fantastic choice for listening on the go. A worthy 2023 Award-winner and now available for a great deal, too.

