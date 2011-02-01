The projector specialist's stand at ISE in Amsterdam features the GT720, a ‘3D ready' projector with short-throw lens, a weight of just 2.3kg, and a price tag of a mere £600.



Of course, it's (slightly) too good to be true. The ‘ready' part of ‘3D ready' means you'll have to spend another £250 or so on the 3D XL, a box that converts the signal from your 3D sources (Blu-ray, PS3, Sky and so on) into the ‘frame-sequential' standard projectors require.

That £250 includes a pair of active-shutter 3D glasses, and additional pairs are £99 a pop.



Optoma will be showing the GT720 at the Sound and Vision Show in Bristol between February 25th and 27th.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook