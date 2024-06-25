iPhone 16 case video shows possible new design from all angles

This video could be our closest look yet at the new design of the iPhone 16. It doesn't show the handset itself, but rather what purports to be a case which reveals the button layout and camera lens placement.

The leak comes courtesy of Ice Universe, who has a very good track record of accurate iPhone leaks. The tipster doesn't say what model of iPhone 16 the case is for, but our guess would be the iPhone 16 Plus, given the large size and lack of a third camera lens (which would indicate an iPhone 16 Pro model).

The two rear cutouts suggest a vertical lens arrangement, which chimes with previous rumours. This mimics the layout of the iPhone 12, and has reportedly been reconfigured to allow for spatial video support.

The case also shows a space for the flash and a ring for the MagSafe charging.

A space by the volume keys is most probably for the Action button that's reportedly coming to non-Pro iPhone models this year. Below the power button on the opposite side is also space for the rumoured Capture button, which is said to be solid state rather than a physical push button, and to control the camera.

Given the track record of the leaker, and the fact that this case seems to back up lots of rumours we've previously heard, it could well be on the money. We'll only know for sure when the iPhone 16 range launches in September.

