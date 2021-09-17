iPhone 13 pre-orders open today, shipping commences 24th September

iPhone 13 pre-orders open today! Apple will let you place your order for the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max starting at 1pm BST (5am PDT, 10pm AEST). They'll ship a week today (24th September).

Apple unveiled the range during a glitzy showcase event on Tuesday. While similar to their iPhone 12 counterparts in both design and specs, there are some subtle differences.

The notch has shrunk by 20 per cent, giving you more screen real estate to enjoy. They're powered by a new A15 Bionic processor, and the Pro and Pro Max models benefit from 120Hz ProMotion screens (all handsets have screens 28 per cent brighter than their predecessors).

They come in a new entry-level 128GB size (the previous smallest was 64GB), and the 13 Pro and Pro Max now have new 1TB options. The camera system has also been revamped, able to let in considerably more light for more detailed snaps. You can personalise pictures with Photographic Styles, while the new Cinematic Mode adds drama to videos by letting you shift focus from one subject or object to another without moving the camera.

The iPhone 13 mini is the cheapest of the bunch, starting at £679 ($699, AU$1199), followed by the iPhone 13 at £779 ($799, AU$1349). The Pro models are more expensive – the 13 Pro starts at £949 ($999, AU$1699) while the 13 Pro Max is £1049 ($1099, AU$1849).

Is the iPhone 13 one of the best smartphones around? Look out for a full review soon.

MORE:

Browse today's best Apple deals: iPhone, iPad, HomePod

Thinking of upgrading? iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: which should you buy?

There's also a new iPad: iPad 9 (2021): release date, price, specs and all of the news