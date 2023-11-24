I'm gutted the Dali Katch G2 isn't discounted for Black Friday, but these JBL speaker alternatives are...

You can't have everything, as they say. Black Friday has thrown out deal after deal, and while there have been major discounts on so many products that we love and can recommend, not everything made the cut, if you'll pardon the pun.

One such product that is yet to receive any proper discount is the Award-winning Dali Katch G2, and while it sits at £349 and has been priced at £379 in the past, it hasn't really dropped beyond what seems to be its de facto price point. That seems odd, as not only is it a great model, it's also been around for quite a while now. Couldn't it have dropped at least a little for Black Friday?

Dali Katch G2

What's so great about the Katch anyway? Proof that you don't have to sacrifice looks for portability, the G2's compact dimensions and 30-hour battery mean it could easily be your go-to travel speaker. It can, however, be used as your go-to wireless home speaker, filling rooms with a sound that's not only loud and proud, but unbelievably musical and sophisticated for the size.

Finished to the highest quality and with a luxurious aesthetic that looks good anywhere, the Katch is stunning from every angle. Annoyingly, it's at the pricey end of the market, meaning we're desperate for it to fall into the realm of affordability so that more people can enjoy its weighty sound, great looks and quality build. We've handed it a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2021, 2022 and 2023 – the only thing left is a major deal...

Read the full review: Dali Katch G2

The alternatives: The JBL Charge 5 and Charge 5 Wi-Fi

So what's to be done about this lack of deals on the Katch? Well, all we can do is suggest some very fine alternatives that will give you similar functionality and performance, all with the added bonus of actually having some money off in the process. The JBL Charge 5, and the newer JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi, are two of the most viable alternatives that we can think of that will happily fill this void.

JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi was £230 now £189 at Amazon (save £41)

One of the best portable speakers we've tested recently, the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi adds more wi-fi streaming options, Alexa Multiroom and slight sonic enhancements to the original and excellent Charge 5 model. This significant discount on a great speaker that only came out months ago is a winner.

Five stars

Read our JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi review

JBL Charge 5 was £170 now £129 at Amazon (save £41)

This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £32 off right now. A discount here is not to be sniffed at – this is an excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it. Biggest discount on black finish.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2023

Read our JBL Charge 5 review

These two five-star performers (the standard Charge 5 is an Award-winner) really are two of our favourite speakers in 2023, which is impressive considering the older model has been around for a good deal longer than the last twelve months. They both sound superb, they're both capable of filling rooms and open spaces with a robust, meaty and musical sound, and they're both as rugged and durable as your favourite pair of wellies. What are the differences, though?

Well, the Charge 5 is currently a lot cheaper as you'll see above, enjoying heavier discounts and a lower starting price. They look pretty much identical, but the newer Charge 5 Wi-Fi (obviously) offers wi-fi streaming as well as the standard Bluetooth of the original model. That means that, unlike the Dali Katch G2, you can utilise the likes of Spotify and Tidal Connect, as well as Alexa voice control, to really boost your listening experience.

Either one would make a fine ulterior choice to the Katch, though, and while the Dali might edge both for sound (especially at the higher reaches) and looks (what could look better?), they're fantastic models in their own right pack plenty of metaphorical punch. If you want a no-nonsense, rugged speaker, go for the Charge 5. If streaming smarts and a slightly updated sonic profile are your priority, opt for the more expensive Charge 5 Wi-Fi.

