The Epson '6600 and '6600W are full HD, 3LCD projectors, promising performance upgrades on existing models while retaining the affordable price.

The EH-TW6600W will no doubt hope to build on the success of the EH-TW6100W, which we rated the best projector under £2000 in last year's Awards.

Both models support 3D video, offer seven colour modes, an auto colour optimizer and easy installation. The 'W' model will presumably support wireless HD transmission, in line with previous Epson projectors.

Meanwhile at the entry-level end of the market comes the EH-TW570, which settles for a 720p resolution 3LCD set-up, but promises to be the brightest projector in Epson's range, ideal for lighter rooms.

Again, 3D video is supported, there are a range of picture modes and Epson claims the lamp will be good for some 5000 hours of normal use (6000 in eco mode).

All three projectors are due on sale in September in the UK.

