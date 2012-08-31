Epson today announced three new full HD 3D projectors at the top of its range, led by the wireless HD projector, the EH-TW9100W.

Joined by the EH-TW9100 and EH-TW8100, the three new projectors are set to be available from November.

As yet, it hasn't been confirmed how long the EH-TW9000W projector will continue.

All three models offer full HD 1080p pictures using Epson's 3LCD technology, with a claimed contrast ratio of 320,000:1.

2D-to-3D conversion is present on all three models, plus 2.1 zoom and a wide lens shift range for flexible installation.

The 9100W and 9100 projectors come with two pairs of rechargeable 3D glasses, ISF certified colour management and the option of anarmorphic aspect ratio for 2D and 3D pictures.

The 3D projectors use active-shutter 3D glasses and can be recharged via USB, which can be used up to 10 metres away.

The EH-TW9100W can project full HD content wirelessly, communicating with any wireless-enabled PC or laptop.

The EH-TW9100W, EH-TW9100 and EH-TW8100 3D projectors will be available from November and are priced at £2,899, £2,599 and £2,249 respectively.

