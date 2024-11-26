Hurry! The WiiM Pro Plus music streamer gets an unbeatable price cut for Black Friday

While there are some excellent Black Friday hi-fi deals to be had, if you're specifically on the lookout for a streamer for your current hi-fi set-up then this deal is for you. The award-winning WiiM Pro Plus music streamer is now just $175 at Amazon, down from $219. That's a spicy 20% saving. Given this is a Black Friday sale though, you'll need to hurry.

Winner of a What Hi-Fi? Award, the WiiM Pro Plus is an affordable, compact, and easy to set up piece of kit if you're embarking on the world of music streaming. It may not be much to look at design-wise, but it certainly packs a sonic punch.

The WiiM Pro Plus is one of the best music streamers we've come across and being a compact and budget-friendly model is certainly making it a popular choice. But, while the WiiM Pro Plus is similar in size and performance to the Cambridge Audio MXN10, it's around half the price. With those facts, we know a bargain when we see one.

Feature-wise, there's a lot to talk about. When it comes to wireless functionality, it's got dual-band wi-fi, Bluetooth 5.1 (with SBC and AAC codec compatibility), Chromecast is built in, Apple AirPlay 2 is available too, and the Home control app has support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn and plenty more.

We can tell you all the features we like, but no doubt you're wondering how it sounds. In our review, we stated: "It won’t come as any kind of surprise that the WiiM Pro Plus does its best work when given a big, information-rich high-resolution audio file to work its magic on. But one of the most satisfying things about the entire Pro Plus experience is just how forgiving it is of inferior sources. No matter how compressed or otherwise poverty-stricken the audio information you give it to deal with, the Pro Plus is a clear, detailed and even quite dynamically adept listen."

All things considered, we gave the WiiM Pro Plus five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award before there were any discounts to be had. After all, we said: "It sounds poised and accomplished, it has a surprisingly well-executed control app, and it's ready to form the basis of a multi-room system too. If you want to do better than this, it's going to cost you quite a lot more money." Now there is 20% off at Amazon, we think it's a no-brainer.

