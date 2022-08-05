Hurry! Get an Echo Dot for just £10 with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription

If you've been thinking about trying out Amazon Music Unlimited, this might be the opportune moment as, for a limited time, Amazon is letting new subscribers of its premium music streaming service purchase an Echo Dot smart speaker for just £10 saving £40 of its RRP. (opens in new tab)

Available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue colourways, we gave the Echo Dot (4th Generation) five stars in our review, praising its upgraded Alexa functionality, improved sound quality, and excellent build.

(opens in new tab) New Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £10 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's fourth-generation of Echo Dot meaningfully improves the Alexa experience, sounds great for the price, and impresses with a solid build. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this massive discount when subscribing to one month of Amazon's Music Unlimited Individual Plan for £9.99 (£8.99 for Prime members).

The fourth-generation Echo Dot sounds refined, clear, and spacious with its lively, bright playback ideal for casual listening. For such a tiny device, it packs a punch, easily filling large rooms.

Amazon’s Echo line of smart speakers has been enormously successful for the company, bringing the convenience of Alexa voice control to millions of homes. The Echo Dot brings the massive suite of Alexa functionality spread across countless devices and services to homes for just £10 with this tempting deal in combination with Amazon Music Unlimited.

To be eligible for this fantastic five-star smart speaker deal, users need to subscribe to at least one month of the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for £9.99 or £8.99 for Prime members. The offer is set to end at 23:59 GMT on 15 August 2022 and is only available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited who are yet to register an Echo device to their Amazon account.

Amazon Music Unlimited is the company’s premium streaming tier with 90 million songs, ad-free, offline listening, and unlimited skips. You also get access to the Amazon Music HD tier for no extra cost, which opens up CD-quality and high-resolution audio streams for those who want to play them on suitable kit, making it a very credible Spotify and Apple Music alternative.

One month of hi-res streaming and a five-star smart speaker for just £19.99 or £18.99 for Prime members? Sounds like a no-brainer.

