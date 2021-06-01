Huge PS5 restock: 13,000 PS5 consoles to drop on Amazon tomorrow?

Amazon is set for a massive PS5 restock starting tomorrow, Wednesday 2nd June, according to the widely-respected PS5Instant Twitter account.

"Amazon #PS5restock planned 2-9th June 8-10am," reads the tipster's latest tweet. Another account, PS5StockAlertUK, suggests Amazon could drop even sooner: "Amazon UK: 1st-3rd June".

There's been no movement today, so tomorrow and Thursday are looking likely.

Amazon is said to be sitting on a shipment of up to 13,000 Sony PlayStation 5 consoles in the UK right now. If that's the case, this week's bumper drop should be good news for those trying to figure out where to buy a PS5.

Make sure you add the PS5 of your choice to your Amazon Wish List in advance – it should speed up the checkout process.

Amazon isn’t the only UK retailer tipped for a PS5 restock this week. High street favourite John Lewis could drop a smaller batch of consoles between now and Tuesday 8th June.

Smyths Toys is also due to release a small wave of PS5s between the 3rd and 5th June. The retailer is known for releasing stock on Fridays, so Friday 4th June could be a good shout.

Game is set to drop more PS5 bundles around 11am BST between 8th and 10th June and, looking further ahead, Argos is rumoured to be readying a PS5 restock for between the 21st and 24th June.

With UK retailers unable to keep up with demand, and the June 2021 PS Plus games available to download now, Sony has announced plans to take matters into its own hands. The Japanese giant will launch its PlayStation Direct online store in Europe 'within the fiscal year'.

In the meantime, tomorrow's predicted Amazon drop could be your best chance of getting a PS5 for a while. See PS5 stock on Amazon.

MORE:

The lowdown on PS5 stock and where to buy

Which should you buy? PS5 vs Xbox Series X

Save on PS5 bundles with today's best PS5 deals

Our pick of the best gaming TVs you can buy right now