Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick in-ears boast hi-fi sound with high-end cosmetic appeal

If ever the upward trajectory of true wireless headphones looks set to plateau or stall, even for a second, a company releases a model with a USP that refreshes the game. And, for Huawei, that means a set of noise-cancelling headphones that take their design cues from the makeup and cosmetics industry.

Meet the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick, true wireless earbuds promising to "perfectly combine luxury design with cutting-edge technology".

The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick were designed by multinational designers from luxury fashion, automotive and digital industries, in Huawei’s Paris Aesthetics Research Centre. Luxury was the name of the game and Huawei is quick to showcase the stainless-steel casework, elegant rounded arcs and fine line processing.

(Image credit: Huawei)

And it's not just a looker. This stainless-steel charging case is corrosion/wear-resistant and built using 30 intricate processes to produce a surface as "smooth as a mirror". The charging case also features a magnetic design with a unique 'click' sound – like an expensive lipstick. Together with the special "scented gift box", it should add an extra touch of opulence when unboxing them.

Away from the black, red and gold aesthetic, (this particular Lipstick is available in just one shade) Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick inherit Huawei’s open-fit design, based on the ergonomic shape of 10,000+ human ears and extensive stress simulation test on eight parts of the ear, all in a bid for supreme comfort.

On to the tech, and Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick feature AEM EQ adjustment, a feature which promises to automatically detect the ear canal shape and wearing conditions, then assign the best-suited EQ setting to fit the users’ ears. Using the Huawei AI Life App, users can also choose from three modes of EQ including balanced (default), bass boost, and treble boost to enjoy a more personalised audio experience.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick feature dual-microphone noise cancellation. Together with the firm's AEM noise cancellation technology, the earbuds will apparently automatically select the most suitable set of noise cancellation parameters from more than 10 sets of boundaries, and optimally nix your noise.

The FreeBuds Lipstick support Huawei's own EMUI 12 Device+ OS, which means users can freely transfer video from their smartphone to their Huawei Vision, PC or tablet, and transfer the audio to the earphones seamlessly. You'll also get proximity Bluetooth pairing, dual device connections and the option to customise the on-ear touch controls via the Huawei AI Life App.

Additionally, Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick can record hi-fi quality sound with a sample rate of up to 48 kHz – using certain Huawei smartphones, including the Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+. Turn on the Surroundings Mode in the Huawei AI Life app, then record the sound from the FreeBuds when capturing a travel vlog, say.

With noise cancellation turned off, Huawei claims the FreeBuds Lipstick offer a total of 22 hours of music playback.

The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick will be available from 10th November from the Huawei store, priced £200 (which is around $275 or AU$368, where available).

MORE:

Read all of our Huawei reviews

See our pick of the best headphones of 2021

Looking to update your phone? Read best smartphones 2021 with the best phones for music and movies on the move