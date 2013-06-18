Huawei has today unveiled the world's slimmest smartphone, the Ascend P6. The P6 measures just 6.18mm slim and weighs a featherweight 120g. It is due for release in the UK in July.

The Ascend P6 is the flagship phone of the Huawei P series and features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, Android 4.2.2 operating system and a 4.7in HD screen.

HANDS ON: Huawei Ascend P6 review

Available in black, white or, erm, pink, the P6 also comes with a 5 megapixel front camera and an 8MP rear camera which will enable 1080 full HD video recording.

Richard Yu, Chief Executive Officer for Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "The Huawei Ascent P6 is a star among smartphones with its industry-leaeding design, high-quality camera and intuitive user interface." If he does say so himself...

"Building on the success of our Ascend P series of fashion smartphones, the P6 provides unsurpassed technology and a design that is simply stunning."

Slightly exaggerating? Perhaps a little. But for a phone weighing just 120g it doesn't look at all bad. Look out for our Huawei Ascend P6 hands-on review very soon.

MORE: Best smartphones 2013

by Christopher Smith

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook