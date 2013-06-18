Trending

Huawei Ascend P6 is world's slimmest smartphone

By News 

Weighing just 120g and measuring 6.18mm slim, the Huawei P6 is set for release in July in the UK

Huawei has today unveiled the world's slimmest smartphone, the Ascend P6. The P6 measures just 6.18mm slim and weighs a featherweight 120g. It is due for release in the UK in July.

The Ascend P6 is the flagship phone of the Huawei P series and features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, Android 4.2.2 operating system and a 4.7in HD screen.

HANDS ON: Huawei Ascend P6 review

Available in black, white or, erm, pink, the P6 also comes with a 5 megapixel front camera and an 8MP rear camera which will enable 1080 full HD video recording.

Richard Yu, Chief Executive Officer for Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "The Huawei Ascent P6 is a star among smartphones with its industry-leaeding design, high-quality camera and intuitive user interface." If he does say so himself...

"Building on the success of our Ascend P series of fashion smartphones, the P6 provides unsurpassed technology and a design that is simply stunning."

Slightly exaggerating? Perhaps a little. But for a phone weighing just 120g it doesn't look at all bad. Look out for our Huawei Ascend P6 hands-on review very soon.

MORE: Best smartphones 2013

by Christopher Smith

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook