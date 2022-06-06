How to watch today's Apple event: live stream WWDC 2022 keynote

WWDC 2022 – Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference – kicks off today, Monday 6th June, with the keynote speech at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 3am AEST.

The theme is "swiftly approaching", likely a reference to Apple's Swift programming language, so expect a first look at iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and tvOS 16 . A sneak peek of Apple's long-rumoured AR/VR headset could be on the cards.

Just like the 2020 and 2021 events, Apple's 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be a virtual event broadcast live from Apple Park, Cupertino, California. It's completely free to watch.

So, grab yourself a cup of coffee and get settled in for WWDC22. Here's how to tune in and more on what to expect...

Apple WWDC22 start time

WWDC22 will start today (6th June 2022) in Cupertino at 10am PST. The event kicks-off with a keynote speech that typically lasts around 90 minutes, though this one could push the two-hour mark if, as expected, Apple has a lot to get through.

See below for a list of keynote start times around the globe.

Cupertino, California: 10am PST

10am PST New York, New York: 1pm ET

1pm ET Halifax, Canada: 1pm AST

1pm AST London, United Kingdom: 6pm BST

6pm BST Berlin, Germany: 7pm CEST

7pm CEST Delhi, India: 10:30pm IST

10:30pm IST Sydney, Australia: 4am AEDT

How to watch a WWDC22 live stream

Apple will stream WWDC22 live on Apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website and the Apple TV app.

Tune into the live stream now at apple.com (opens in new tab).

You can also watch the Apple Event via Apple's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), which you can do on this page below.

WWDC 2022 live stream

What to expect from WWDC22

Apple is hotly-tipped to introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and tvOS 16 at WWDC 2022. As far as iOS16 is concerned, the biggest changes will reportedly be around the lock screen, notifications, Messages and Health. iPadOS 16 is apparently set for new multitasking tools while tvOS is due to get some new smart home features. We're also expecting updates to macOS 13 and watchOS 9.

Apple occasionally announces new hardware at WWDC (although it didn't last year, or the year before). If it does introduce a new device, the most likely unveil will be a new MacBook Air to showcase a newer, more powerful M2 chip.

Elsewhere, recent news that a mysterious company plans to register a global trademark for 'RealityOS' on 8th June has set tongues wagging. Could WWDC22 include a "one more thing"-style first look at Cupertino's AR/VR headset, ahead of its rumoured launch in 2023?

With the event just moments away we're about to find out, so stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? for all the big AV announcements.

