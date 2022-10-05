How to watch the Google Pixel 7 launch event

Another year, another Google Pixel event.

This time, we're going to be introduced to the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones, while there are rumours suggesting we may also see a Pixel Watch, a new tablet, new smart home devices, and maybe even an extra surprise or two. We'll have to wait and see, but you don't have to wait long.

When exactly is the Pixel 7 launch event happening, and at what time? Read on to see all the details about how and when to tune in...

Google Pixel 7 launch event start time

Google officially announced new Pixels are being unveiled on 6th October at 10am ET, and don't worry, these events don't usually last all day. We'd expect the launch to last a couple of hours at the very most.

Look on down below for Google Pixel event start times across the world.

Cupertino, California: 7am PST

7am PST New York, New York: 10am ET

10am ET Halifax, Canada: 11am AST

11am AST London, United Kingdom: 3pm BST

3pm BST Berlin, Germany: 4pm CEST

4pm CEST Delhi, India: 7:30pm IST

7:30pm IST Sydney, Australia: 1am AEDT

How to watch the Pixel 7 launch event

The event will be streamed live, so all you need to do is simply head over to Google, or you can watch the stream via Google's YouTube channel. Both will be covering the event.

Google also notes that you can sign up for updates and add the event to your calendar, if you want to be sure not to miss anything.

Pixel 7 launch event live stream

A couple of notes: if you do happen to miss the event, not to worry, as Google notes the broadcast will be made available once the event is through. Of course, we'll also be covering any major announcements.

ASL translations and closed captions will also be available for this event if you need to make use of those features.

Smartphones and wearables are at the top of the agenda, but could there be an update or two for Google's Pixel Buds A-Series or Pixel Buds Pro? We'll be following the launch closely and bringing you all the big news as it drops.

