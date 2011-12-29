Whether you're freeing the music on your iPod or iPhone for the first time or upgrading an old speaker dock, here are ten of the best bargains around in the world of iPod speaker systems.

Nothing but four or five star products - you can read all the original reviews, and check the original prices - these products offer good performance and now, even more value...

Arcam rCube - £279 - AV-Land (read our review)

B&W Zeppelin Air - £449 - Superfi (read our review)

Creative ZiiSound D5 - £193 - Pixmania (read our review)

iLuv iMM289 £29.99 - The co-operative electrical (read our review)

KitSound BoomDock - £93.99 - Amazon (read our review)

Klipsch iGroove SXT - £75.99 - NiceCans (read our review)

Logitech S715i - £64.95 - Richer Sounds (read our review)

Philips DS9000 - £300 - PowerDirect (read our review)

Sony RDP-X80iP - £169 - Simply Electricals (read our review)

TEAC SR-80iDAB - £124.99 - TribalUK (read our review)

Stocks may be limited and prices subject to change. If you spot any more hot deals, let us know in the comments box below.

