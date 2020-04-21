HBO Max release date confirmed, first Max Originals get trailers

WarnerMedia has finally revealed that its HBO Max streaming service will launch in the US on 27th May.

The $14.99-per-month Netflix and Apple TV+ rival will arrive offering over 10,000 hours of content, including the entire HBO service, past and present Warner Bros titles, and a monthly offering of new original programming called Max Originals.

WarnerMedia is targeting Latin American and European launches next although, unsurprisingly, no dates have been announced yet.

First Max Originals announced

The Max Originals available at launch include Anna Kendrick-starring comedy Love Life, Sundance 2020 Official Selection feature documentary On the Record, underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTuber LaurDIY; the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons, from Warner Bros. Animation; and finally Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with none other than... Elmo.

WarnerMedia promises that original titles will continue to premiere "at a regular cadence through summer and fall". On the horizon is Raised by Wolves from director and executive producer Ridley Scott, the highly anticipated Friends unscripted cast reunion special, all-new original episodes of the critically acclaimed DC fan favorite Doom Patrol, the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, an unfiltered and intimate view into comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour, and more.

You can watch the trailers for the launch day Max Originals below:

Love Life: https://youtu.be/uZp_g271jpo

https://youtu.be/uZp_g271jpo On the Record: https://youtu.be/9bgVmjX86bQ

https://youtu.be/9bgVmjX86bQ Legendary: https://youtu.be/tXYwR5gDb34

https://youtu.be/tXYwR5gDb34 Craftopia: https://youtu.be/vXzRha-pKLw

https://youtu.be/vXzRha-pKLw Looney Tunes Cartoons: https://youtu.be/13bU5genKJI

https://youtu.be/13bU5genKJI The Not Too Late Show with Elmo: https://youtu.be/fLoBpOn0tE0

What else?

HBO Max's offering will also feature more than 2000 feature films within the first year, from newly released blockbusters to films acquired specifically for HBO Max from Warner Bros., the Criterion Collection and Studio Ghibli. On the latter, 20 films from Japan’s legendary animation house will stream for the first time ever in the US on HBO Max from 27th May, including all the classics: Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke and Ponyo.

WarnerMedia says it wants to follow its May debut in the US with launches in Latin America and Europe, and is targeting between 75 and 90 million subscribers across the three continents by the end of 2025. No dates have been fixed for a Latin American or European launch yet.

As Sky has not long since renewed its long-term partnership with WarnerMedia for both content rights and collaborative productions for Sky TV and Now TV customers, it would seem likely for Sky customers to be among the first in Europe to get access to HBO Max.

