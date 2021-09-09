HBO Max confirms European launch schedule but there's no sign of UK

Following its debut in the US last May, it’s now been announced that HBO Max will launch in Europe on 26th October, with Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra all making the cut.

Following this initial release, there’ll be more countries added to the roster in 2022 as part of phased global roll-out — namely Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia, with additional territory launches also planned for the same year.

Notable absences from the list of countries include the UK, France, Germany and Italy, which is unsurprising given that HBO licenses its contents to local operators like Sky in the UK.

HBO Max itself features heavy hitters from the WarnerMedia roster including Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, with more content from the likes of Warner Bros., HBO, DC and Cartoon Network also included. There are also Max Originals.

Finer details that reveal the content offering and price points for the different countries will be unveiled at a virtual event in October, though it has been confirmed that user profiles and a recommendation engine will make up part of the service.

Christina Sulebakk, General Manager, HBO Max EMEA states that: "The unique and exclusive combination of iconic content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, including local productions and more, creates a streaming platform that fans in Europe will love. We see enormous potential as we roll-out the all-new, supercharged streaming platform across the region."

MORE:

Make the most of HBO Max with these 4K TV deals

Best streaming services for TV and movies compared and rated

18 of the best 90s movies to unleash your home cinema's full potential