HBO Max app hits Amazon Fire TV devices from today

WarnerMedia has announced that its flagship streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on Amazon Fire TV from today. That means that anyone with a Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick or Cube, or a and Fire TV Edition smart TV will be able to watch all of HBO's past and present TV and film collection with a subscription from 17th November.

Amazon customers will be able to log into HBO Max with their current credentials but a $14.99 per month subscription is required to access the content. HBO Max offers a 7-day free trial of the service. So, make sure that is available to you through the Amazon route.

HBO Max launched in May 2020 and, while there is app support from the likes of Samsung, Xbox and Chromecast with Google TV, Roku and Amazon had been two of the notable exceptions.

Together Roku and Amazon are estimated to make up around 70 percent of the US streaming player market. Today's announcement, then, is a significant victory. Negotiations with Roku are reportedly stuck over commissions and advertising sales. HBO Max is not currently available on the PlayStation 5 either.

As part of the WarnerMedia group, HBO Max also brings access to over 2,000 movies from Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures and 20th Century Studios alongside current HBO Max hits such as The Undoing, Industry and His Dark Materials.

HBO Max is only available to those in the US. US citizens trying to watch their subscription while abroad will need to use a VPN.

For the time being, HBO Max does not support 4K, HDR, or Dolby Atmos but these technologies are very much "part of the HBO Max product roadmap" according to the service.

