Have the much-rumoured Sonos wireless headphones been delayed?

The highly anticipated product launch of Sonos’ first pair of wireless headphones appears unlikely to happen before September after company CEO Patrick Spence told investors that Sonos will be “focused on launching new products in our existing product categories" for the remainder of this financial year.

Sonos had sent the AV rumour mill into overdrive recently with its acquisition of both a company specialising in Bluetooth LE Audio and UK headphones maker RHA Audi, leading many to speculate that its long-awaited first pair of wireless headphones would soon be forthcoming.

Spence made the announcement during a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. With the brand’s next fiscal year not due to start until September, his statement suggests that any venture into a new product category, such as headphones, will be at least seven months away.

However, Spence did confirm that there would be at least one new product to look forward to, saying that the company has a “commitment to launching at least two new products per year”. Sonos’ last product release was the Sonos Beam Gen 2 in October 2021, so far the only one of the current financial year. With the promise of "at least one additional product launch from us later this year,” we can expect a new model in one of Sonos' pre-existing product areas in the coming months.

