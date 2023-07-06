Harman Kardon launches a trio of Bluetooth speakers to celebrate its 70th anniversary

A 70-year anniversary is quite a milestone, and Harman Kardon is celebrating in style this year.

To mark the occasion, the company has launched not one, but three new products in the fantastic surroundings of the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, and we’ve been invited along for the ride.

First up is the eye-catching Aura Studio 4 (above) which can give the user both a light and sound show. At the heart of this Bluetooth speaker are a 5.2-inch down-firing subwoofer and a six-speaker array which has a 360-degree layout for omnidirectional sound. You can have two mobile devices paired to the Aura Studio 4 at any time.

The one feature you can’t really miss, though, is the transparent dome. You’ll find 324 individual crystals specifically positioned at its base, which, according to Christian Schluender, Senior Vice President of Global Design at Harman, “allows the speaker’s enchanting ambient light to dance to the rhythms of beautiful Harman Kardon sound”. Translated, the speaker can put on a light show, and you can switch between different ‘themes’ including Polar Light, Galaxy, Rainy Night, Cloud and Fireplace depending on your mood.

The Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 will be available in the UK from the 15th September on harmankardon.com for £300 / €330.

Next up is the Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 (above). This Bluetooth speaker features a more premium design and for this third iteration, it’s had a revamp on both the outside and inside.

The top is made from tempered glass and features built-in touch controls. Recycled materials feature heavily and are used in the polyester yarn of the outer fabric, the aluminium in the handle and the plastic used for the speaker’s internal frame.

Inside, you’ll find three-way stereo drivers and a new down-firing subwoofer. The Go + Play 3’s rechargeable battery should be good for eight hours of playtime if you’re away from a mains plug. And, as you move it around, the speaker can also tune its own sound to suit its surroundings.

You also have access to a USB charging port for your devices and twin far-field mics for taking calls. Pair two together and you can beef up the stereo sound. The Harman Kardon Go + Play 3 will be available in the UK on harmankardon.co.uk from 15th September 2023 for £300 / €350.

Last but by no means least is the Harman Kardon Luna (above). It’s a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker, featuring a soft touch fabric housing and anodised aluminium top panel. The Luna uses a two-way speaker system and you can pair two together for a wider stereo image.

Its rechargeable battery should be good for 12 hours and the speaker also comes with an IP67 rating, which means it’s dust and waterproof. The Harman Kardon Luna is available in grey and black and will be on sale on harmankardon.co.uk from the 15th September for £150 / €180.

