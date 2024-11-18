Half-price Black Friday deal! Denon's customisable wireless earbuds plummet to new low – £150 off

Sometimes you're looking for something a little bit different. The Denon PerL Pro are certainly that, and while we've seen scores of wireless earbuds trying to wrestle the crown away from Sony and Bose, Denon's out-there buds forge their own path thanks to their circular design, customisable sound profiles and pleasingly clean, open sound. If you don't like following the crowd, they could be the esoteric in-ears for you.

They're also enjoying an outrageous discount. The PerL Pro arrived earlier this year at £299, but a whopping early Black Friday discount has dragged that figure down to just £149. A capable, unique pair of wireless earbuds buds released earlier this year available at half price? Outstanding.

Best Denon PerL Pro wireless earbuds deal

Denon PerL Pro was £299 now £149 at Amazon (save £150)

At £299, the Denon PerL Pro managed a very respectable four-star rating, offering enough all-around performance and ease of use to make a strong case in a tough market. At half price, though, it's a whole different story; a pair of wireless earbuds with these levels of performance for just £149 represents outstanding value in anyone's book.

Lowest price on black colourway Deal also at Richer Sounds

You might have seen the Denon PerL Pro advertised across various platforms online, crammed into the ears of pop icon (recent album notwithstanding) Katy Perry as she bounces from gig to gig with her trusty wireless buds by her figurative side. If they're good enough for KP, they're good enough for anyone.

The eye-catching circular buds have bags of sonic appeal, offering some of the cleanest, sparkliest audio we've heard at this price for some time. While they could be a little more rhythmically accurate and dynamically expressive, there's a huge amount to admire regarding their incredibly pristine, clean and controlled sound that gives detailed instruments so much space in which to breathe. As a pair of earbuds built for appreciating your music, we can see why Ms. Perry is such a fan.

Denon's noise-cancelling buds go big on features, particularly customisation. As our review stated, "using the Denon PerL Pro is a breeze" owing to their excellent companion app and deep levels of personalisation. Thanks to "Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology", the PerL Pro can measure your ears' sensitivity and then create a sound profile that's specific to you. We tried it with various team members and found it to be a fun, easy-to-use and rewarding system that can give your tunes a little more of the flavour you're after.

Elsewhere, the Pro continue to impress. Their versatile noise cancelling is solid thanks to four mics housed in each bud, while a total battery life of 24 hours will have you covered for even the longest of flights. There's even spatial audio via Dirac Virtuo, plus higher-quality aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codec support.

With such levels of performance at this price, the Denon PerL Pro could be the gems you've been searching for. Head to Amazon for a closer look.

