Goldmund brings flagship power and performance to a compact, luxury design

Luxury Swiss audio brand Goldmund is back with a new addition to its swelling stable of super high-end amplifiers. The Telos 4800 mono power amplifier is conceived as a smaller version of the brand's flagship Telos 8800 model, which bills itself as one of the world's most powerful amplifiers at £350,000 each (£700,000 per pair). The new Telos 4800 isn't quite half that price, but still comes with an eye-watering price tag.

Crafted with forensic attention to detail and promising to bring you into a world "where sound becomes an unforgettable masterpiece", the Telos 4800 offers a maximum power output of 1050 watts at 8 ohms, as well as boasting ultra-low harmonic distortion of less than 0.005% for a clean, natural sound. In comparison, big brother Telos 8800 outputs a claimed 1400 watts at 8 ohms.

The new amp is fitted out with a healthy range of physical connections, including analogue RCA unbalanced, XLR balanced and digital RCA inputs alongside a digital RCA output, twin output binding posts and a single Goldmund speaker 4B-type connector.

Designed to offer an "unparalleled listening experience", the new mono amp strives for a crystal-clear and detail-rich audio fidelity with hugely reduced background noise or interference thanks to its innovative proprietary polypropylene capacitors and super-stable power supply. 

Goldmund Telos 4800 rear panel connections

(Image credit: Goldmund)

Goldmund claims that the Telos 4800 can drive even extremely low-impedance speakers without compromising distortion levels. The new mono amp's gain is adjustable across 3dB increments, allowing users to make more precise adjustments to suit their given setups and preferences.

If you're spending this sort of crazy money on your hi-fi (we'll get to the full figures below), it isn't enough for your new purchase merely to sound good. The Telos 4800 is available in either grey or black colourways, and on both finishes you'll find a golden inlay manufactured by the same company which makes the embellishments for Rolexes and Patek-Phillipe watches. Luxurious. 

Whichever finish you pick, the Goldmund Telos 4800 mono power amplifier is available now for just £235,000 / $260,000 per unit (or £470k / $520k per pair). Bargain!

