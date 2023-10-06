Get your hands on a 43-inch 4K QLED Amazon Fire TV Omni for just £300 right now

Looking for a bargain 4K QLED TV? Well, this latest Fire TV Omni deal is worthy of your attention.



Amazon’s 43-inch Fire TV Omni-series 4K UHD smart TV has had its price slashed by 45 per cent over at Currys, dropping from £550 down to £300.

We tested out the 65-inch version of this TV earlier in the year, awarding it a respectable four stars across the board for its picture, sound, and feature set.

The 65-inch version cost £1000 back then, so to see a smaller model with all of the same QLED quality and Fire TV capabilities cost less than a third of that price is definitely enticing.

The Fire TV Omni series launched earlier this year and features a comprehensive smart platform, offering the full user-friendly Fire TV experience without the hassle of requiring a separate stick.

We have not tested the 43-inch Fire TV Omni, but if it’s anything like the 65-inch set, you can expect a picture quality that is fairly impressive for the price point.

In the 65-inch version, we saw a consistent approach to contrast, and evenness to the backlighting, noting that “colours are vibrant and punchy when they need to be, but subtle and pale when that is what’s called for.”

In terms of sound, we thought that the 65-inch version played it safe, avoiding any fancy Dolby Atmos processing and opting to keep things simple. The sound felt direct and clear, although a little narrow. We also thought it was well balanced across high and low frequencies, “avoiding harshness at the top and a lack of composure at the bottom”.

All models of Fire TV support wi-fi or ethernet connections and when it comes to online streaming, there is access to major services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

The Fire TV Omni supports a range of popular HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. It also supports next-gen gaming features such as VRR and ALLM.

It features three HDMI 2.0 connections alongside an additional HMDI eARC 2.1 port for soundbars for other audio equipment. There is also an optical output, handy if your soundbar supports only that type of connection.

A lot of TVs, even at higher price points, can lack sufficient HDMI ports, so it’s particularly nice to see the Fire TV range all boast numerous connections.

Head over to Curry to grab this budget TV for just £300.

