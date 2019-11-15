Free AirPods when you buy an iPhone 11 at Carphone Warehouse

Black Friday has come early at Carphone Warehouse. The mobile retailer is generously giving away a free pair of Apple AirPods 2 wireless buds when you buy a 64GB iPhone 11, 11 Pro or Pro Max on selected tariffs.

The deal is exclusive to Carphone Warehouse and it's live now, so best get your skates on.

Free AirPods with an iPhone 11 at Carphone Warehouse

Claim a pair of Apple's 2nd gen AirPods (worth £159) when you purchase a select iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max 64GB tariff at Carphone Warehouse. It's rare to see Apple's earbuds given away free, even as part of a bundle, so this deal worth a closer look.View Deal

You can claim your free 2nd generation AirPods with their non-wireless charging case (normally priced at £159) when you purchase selected iPhone 11 64GB, 11 Pro 64GB, 11 Pro Max 64GB tariffs.

There's a choice across a handful of major networks such as EE and O2, so it's likely you'll be able to tweak this tempting deal to suit your needs.

For example, if you gobble up data galore, go for the iPhone 11 64GB on EE. For an upfront cost of £80, plus a £55 per month contract, you'll be rewarded with a whopping 60GB data, three months of free BT Sport, and a free pair 'Pods.

If you're not au fait with the Apple AirPods 2, they offer solid sound quality, 4.5 hours battery life (or 24 hours total with the charging case) and a rock-solid wireless connection, thanks to Apple's fantastic H1 chipset.

Carphone Warehouse's deal appears to be online-only, so let your mouse do the talking by clicking here.