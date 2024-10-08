Forget the Sony XM5, these five-star Sennheiser rivals have seen their price crushed for October Prime Day

The Momentum 4 Wireless are the full package for £210

Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones
We've found some pretty tasty headphone deals for October Amazon Prime Day, but this massive discount on the five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless sticks out as one of the very best.

It's the lowest price we have ever seen them at – even lower than the £220 we saw during the previous Prime Day and Black Friday 2023 – so it could be some time before we see them this low again. The striking Black/Copper finish is available for a tidy £210 at Amazon but you only have until the end of tomorrow to take advantage of this latest discount.

We loved the Momentum 4 when we tested them, with arguably their biggest feature being an incredible 60 hours of battery life with both Bluetooth and active noise-cancellation engaged. This figure is twice that offered by many rivals, including Sony’s brilliant XM4 and XM5 over-ears, which offer a commendable 30 hours each. 

But of course, they sound superb too, with a better tonal balance and neutrality compared with some of their predecessors; and that "hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies". Phew.

The Momentum 4 headphones also have effective noise-cancellation, with an ANC Adaptive mode that is designed automatically to adjust the noise-cancelling effect in real-time depending on your environment. Handy if you will be listening to tunes in various environments throughout the day.

If you're looking for great sound, a comfortable design and, quite frankly, ridiculously long battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are the full package – and you won't find them cheaper than this.

