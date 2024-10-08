Forget the Sony XM5, these five-star Sennheiser rivals have seen their price crushed for October Prime Day

We've found some pretty tasty headphone deals for October Amazon Prime Day, but this massive discount on the five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless sticks out as one of the very best.

It's the lowest price we have ever seen them at – even lower than the £220 we saw during the previous Prime Day and Black Friday 2023 – so it could be some time before we see them this low again. The striking Black/Copper finish is available for a tidy £210 at Amazon but you only have until the end of tomorrow to take advantage of this latest discount.

Lowest Price Ever! Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones was £350 now £210 at Amazon (Save £140)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have reached their lowest price once again thanks to Prime Day. The ANC over-ears received five stars during testing for their great sound and quality feature set. Oh, and did we mention they boast 60-hour battery life? They are now cheaper than ever.

We loved the Momentum 4 when we tested them, with arguably their biggest feature being an incredible 60 hours of battery life with both Bluetooth and active noise-cancellation engaged. This figure is twice that offered by many rivals, including Sony’s brilliant XM4 and XM5 over-ears, which offer a commendable 30 hours each.

But of course, they sound superb too, with a better tonal balance and neutrality compared with some of their predecessors; and that "hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies". Phew.

The Momentum 4 headphones also have effective noise-cancellation, with an ANC Adaptive mode that is designed automatically to adjust the noise-cancelling effect in real-time depending on your environment. Handy if you will be listening to tunes in various environments throughout the day.

If you're looking for great sound, a comfortable design and, quite frankly, ridiculously long battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are the full package – and you won't find them cheaper than this.

