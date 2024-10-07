Finally, a truly affordable OLED TV has arrived (but you may not have heard of the brand)

We love OLED TVs, but they tend to be quite expensive – it's an issue we have flagged many times before. Conventionally sized models (55- and 65-inches primarily) rarely launch for less than a grand, and while more affordable models such as the LG B3 do exist, we usually have to wait a while after launch before they drop below a thousand pounds or dollars.

However, we might finally be on the precipice of truly affordable OLED TVs, thanks to a new model from Japanese manufacturer Sansui. The brand has announced a 55-inch OLED TV which retails for just $799 in the US (around £610 / AU£1180), undercutting the likes of LG, Samsung and Sony by a considerable margin.

It even looks fairly sleek, with its slim bezels and a central pedestal that suspends the TV in a modern floating style. Sansui also highlights the 40W built-in sound system, which comprises two 10W drivers and a 20W subwoofer for enhanced bass. It even gets a unique AI feature in the form of a karaoke mode which removes vocals from YouTube videos in real time, meaning you can take centre stage when singing along to your favourite tunes.

Sansui's 55-inch OLED TV might be cheap, but it still looks the part with its modern minimalist design. (Image credit: Sansui)

Unfortunately for prospective customers in Europe, this TV appears to be launching exclusively in the US for now; Sansui has partnered with retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Micro Center, BJ's Wholesale Club, and BrandsMart. It is set to retail for between $799 and $899 depending on retailer promotions when it launches later this month.

If you are looking for an alternative to this affordable OLED set and don't live in the US, then options are frustratingly slim. Hisense announced a new OLED set recently, though that retails for around £1200. LG's B-series OLED TVs tend to drop to temptingly low prices around the major sales events (such as Amazon's Big Deal Days and Black Friday), but the 55-inch B4 can more commonly be seen at the £1000 mark.

Sansui's mission with this new model is that it wants to "disrupt the market", and in our opinion, it could well do that with this affordable OLED. While the jury is out as to whether this TV is equally impressive when it comes to picture and sound, we can't deny that, on the face of it, it's a tempting proposition at this price.

