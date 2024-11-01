Forget Black Friday – this Award-winning Dolby Atmos AVR has already hit its lowest-ever price

Black Friday is technically supposed to start at the end of the month, but despite it being the 1st of November, we're already seeing some incredible deals. Take this deal, for instance, which sees one of our favourite AVRs on the market drop to its lowest price to date; saving you a whopping £300.

The Sony TA-AN1000 snagged the "best home cinema receiver under £1500" Award in 2023, and it has recently been bestowed with the same status in our 2024 Awards. While we reviewed it at £999 – which is a price it has remained at fairly consistently since it launched – it can now be yours for just £699 at Peter Tyson thanks to this brilliant early Black Friday deal.

Best Sony TA-AN1000 deal

Sony TA-AN1000 £999 £699 at Peter Tyson (save £300)

We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed it with our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023. And now, it's £200 cheaper – grab it quick.

So, why do we recommend this Sony so highly? The TA-AN1000 is flexible enough to work with your system, offering seven channels of power amplification that can be configured as a 7.1 set-up or a 5.1.2 for Dolby Atmos.

With all channels driven, Sony claims the receiver is capable of 85W per channel, putting it on par with competition from the Denon AVC-X3800H. That receiver also currently sells for about £500 more the Sony at this price (although does have two extra channels of power amplification).

The AN1000 won't disappoint in the HDMI department either, with two HDMI outputs with eARC and six HDMI inputs. All of these HDMIs can handle VRR and ALLM, but it's worth noting that only two of the inputs (and both of the outputs) are compatible with 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz signals.

There's support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats, plus it also plays nicely with IMAX Enhanced. It's similarly generous in its audio format support, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Audio, plus there's wireless playback available via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Chromecast and AirPlay 2. Sonos users can even hook this up to their multiroom setup, thanks to Works with Sonos compatibility.

As for its performance? In our review, we steeped high praise on it indeed, stating simply that "this amplifier ticks all our boxes".

We noted how its "crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance", and praised it for its ability to "elevate every movie and song we throw at it". Not only that, but its sleek design and good feature set ties together with its performance to make it incredibly easy to recommend.

If you’re looking to buy an amp at this level, then we had already labelled the Sony TA-AN1000 as a no-brainer last year – but now, with £300 off? It's nothing short of a bargain.

