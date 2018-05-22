While football and 4K fans are holding out for a BBC 4K World Cup announcement, there's some good news for 4K-loving tennis buffs. Eurosport is launching a 4K Ultra HD TV channel exclusively for The French Open at Roland Garros. Coverage runs from Sunday 27th May to Sunday 10th June and will be available on multiple platforms across Europe.



In the UK, those with a 4K TV and either a Sky Q 2TB or Virgin TV V6 set-top box and relevant subscription will be able to tune into the channel to watch matches on the Philippe Chatrier show court, the equivalent of Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

In France, Eurosport 4K will be available via the Canal+ platform to users of the Canal 4K Ultra UHD decoder or Apple TV 4K, while in Spain access is via Orange. In Germany, the chosen platform is DTH HD+. According to the release, more markets will be confirmed soon.



According to Broadband TV News, in addition to the 4K feed, the tournament will be available in HD through the Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels.



So that means Football, Formula 1, boxing and now tennis have all debuted in 4K in the UK - what sport will be next? Cycling? Golf? Perhaps even snooker - because if anything showed us that static broadcasts can look fantastic in 4K, it was the Royal Wedding.

