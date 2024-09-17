Epson’s new laser projectors want you to turn your back on your TV

There’s been no shortage of new projectors appearing on the scene recently, but Epson has a pair of its own to add to the list: the EF-21 and EF-22.

On the inside, both are identical, with the ability to beam a 1000-lumen, Full HD picture of up to 150 inches onto any available nearby walls, but the EF-22 also comes with a built-in stand, allowing you to rotate it so you can be a bit more flexible with its placement. Both offer automatic focus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance and screen fit, though, so it should be simple to get a proper-looking picture out of either.

They come with Google TV onboard, so getting your favourite TV shows and movies into them should be easy, too. It’ll run all the usual streaming apps plus, with Chromecast, you can easily connect your phone, tablet or laptop and make your choice from there.

If you’d rather go the wired route there’s a single HDMI input, and both also include a pair of 5W stereo speakers, with the EF-22 model adding a passive radiator to go with its stand.

(Image credit: Epson)

The only other difference between the two is the colour options. The EF-21 is available in white or green, while you can choose between metallic black or metallic blue with the EF-22. These are laser projectors, so you can expect the light source to last up to 10 years, by which time you’ll probably be in the market for a new one anyway.

Brendan Hoare, product manager for home cinema projectors at Epson Europe said: “We are on a mission to get more people using projectors every day in their homes, and these two projectors are going to really help this goal.”

Whether he’s right about that will depend on how people feel about the pricing, which is £1000 (around £1320 / AU$1955) for the EF-22 and £800 (£1055 / AU$1560) for the EF-21. Is that good value? Stay tuned for our full reviews to find out.

