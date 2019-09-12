Epson showcases flagship 4K Pro-UHD projector at CEDIA Expo

Star of the Epson stand here at CEDIA Expo is the flagship 6050UB 4K Pro-UHD projector, selling for just under $4000.

It offers 2000 Lumens of brightness, HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Epson's UltraBlack technology to "display outstanding brightness, colour accuracy and image detail".

Contrast ratio is a claimed 1,200,000:1, there's support for HDMI 2.0 (18Gbps) and full 10-bit colour output. Epson also claims "cutting-edge digital technology, advanced lens capabilities and HDR104 support".

It's available in the US now.

