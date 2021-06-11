Early Prime Day deals are live! Save big on Echo Buds on Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year, and it looks like it's started already. Despite not holding the event until 21st-22nd June, Amazon has already flicked the switch on some deals, including big savings on tablets and true wireless earbuds.

First up is the Amazon Fire HD 10. This 10in tablet earned five stars in our review, and is now heavily discounted – there's £55 off the usual £179 price, bringing it down to a very reasonable £124. Steal.

Amazon Fire HD 10 £179 £124 (save £55)

Amazon's 10in tablet has a whopping £55 off the RRP. As big screen tablets on a budget go, this is tough to beat. And that's truer than ever with this hefty discount. Expect solid audio partnered with very good visuals for the money.View Deal

Amazon has also lopped off a whopping £70 from the RRP of its Echo Buds true wireless earbuds. They're now just £49.

These only earned two stars in our review, so don't expect world-beating performance. But if you've been considering them for all the convenience of Alexa, now could be the time to buy.

Amazon Echo Buds £119 £49 (save £70)

There's a big saving on Amazon's true wireless earbuds, too. These AirPods rivals offer decent noise cancellation and a reasonable battery life, and are a much more tempting proposition at this discounted price.View Deal

The Echo Buds have since been succeeded by the second-generation model, but these aren't discounted (at time of writing anyway).

There's still a week and a bit to go until Prime Day starts in earnest, so stay tuned for all the best deals as they land.

