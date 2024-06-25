Sensational streaming deal gets you 5 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Amazon is giving away its longest ever free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited. To celebrate the 10th Amazon Prime Day (coming 16-17th July), it's giving away Music Unlimited for five full months with nothing to pay.

That offer is only available to Prime members. But non-Prime members can still get three months free. Sold.

As ever, the offer is only available to new customers who haven't previously taken out a free trial. After your trial ends, your membership will renew automatically at £9.99 / $9.99 / AU$12.99 for existing Amazon Prime members (£10.99 / $10.99 for non-Prime members), so maybe set a reminder if you don't want to end up paying for a service you no longer want. The offer ends on 18th July.

5 months' Amazon Music Unlimited was £50 now FREE

Make a massive saving on Amazon's dedicated streaming platform for five whole months up until July 18th. Normally £10.99 /$10.99 a month (£9.99 /$9.99 for Amazon Prime members), you can now save around £50 /$50 with this deal.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to over 100 million tracks, thousands of playlists, stations and podcasts, as well as offline playback and hands-free listening using Alexa, all without ads. Some tracks are available in CD-quality and some in spatial audio.

We rate Music Unlimited highly, awarding it four stars in our review. While it doesn't quite have the reach of Spotify, the seamless usability of Apple Music nor the quality of Tidal, it is still a compelling offering at the price, especially if you're firmly ensconced in Amazon's ecosystem. And with nothing to pay until the month before Christmas – and then only if you choose to stick with it – you can't really argue.

Remember, to get this deal you need to sign up before 18th July (the day after Prime Day), so you have a little while to make up your mind.

MORE:

Read our Amazon Music Unlimited review

Best music streaming services: free streams to hi-res audio

Our pick? Read our Tidal review